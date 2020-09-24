— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at LORENA
Leopard Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 4-0; Lorena Leopards 2-1
Last week: Academy 13, Lago Vista 0; Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, RB Darion Franklin, WR/DB Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Xavier LeBlanc, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Leopards to watch: QB Ben Smedshammer, RB/LB Reed Michna, RB Cayden Madkins, RB Kasen Taylor, WR Jadon Porter, LB Callan Weaver, DB Daylan Browder, LB Cason Pitts, OL Kylan Bernardi.
Note: The Bees are off to their best start in several years and try to keep it rolling against the Leopards in the district opener. Cephus (682 yards passing, 213 passing), McWilliams (265 yards receiving, four TDs), Franklin (202 yards receiving, three TDs) and Simmons (183 yards receiving) spearhead the Academy offense, and the defensive unit leads the area by allowing only 204.5 yards per game. Lorena averages 30 points an outing with playmakers in Porter (240 yards receiving) and Smedshammer (377 yards passing, 161 rushing) and three backs — Michna, Madkins and Taylor — who have rushed for more than 100 yards each.
CALDWELL at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Caldwell Hornets 2-2; Yoe Yoemen 2-1
Last week: Giddings 50, Caldwell 14; Yoe, idle
Hornets to watch: QB Ryan Roehling, WR De’Autre Burns, WR/DB Larry Davis, LB Mark Revilla.
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum.
Note: The Yoemen return to action after canceling their game last week against Lexington because of COVID-19. Despite the unplanned open date, Yoe is back in time to open league play against a relative newcomer in Caldwell, which dropped down into 3A-I from 4A-II during February’s realignment. Barbo, a sophomore, has a team-high 47 tackles. Bynaum is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has a team-high four rushing TDs. The Hornets opened the season 2-0 with wins by a combined 10 points over Snook and Hempstead before back-to-back losses to Lago Vista and Giddings, 20-0 and 50-14, respectively. Roehling’s favorite target is Burns, and the two connected for Caldwell’s first TD last week.
ROCKDALE at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-2; McGregor Bulldogs 2-2
Last week: Bellville 42, Rockdale 14; McGregor 41, Arlington Oakridge 23
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB Chad Lorenz, WR Dayton Threadgill, LB Campbell McCauley, WR Ashton Vining.
Note: After recording losses in their first two games, the Bulldogs have won two straight to build some momentum heading into tonight’s district opener. The Tigers went the other route to reach the same record, dropping their last two contests following a 2-0 start. Valdez (431 yards rushing), Mitchell (537 yards passing, 216 rushing), Raven (248 yards receiving) and Dansby (274 yards receiving) have the ability to score quickly for Rockdale. McGregor counters with an offense that averages 43 points per game, so this one could be a high-scoring affair.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at BUFFALO
Brewer Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 1-3; Buffalo Bison 4-0
Last week: West 35, Rogers 29; Buffalo 45, Teague 9
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 36, Buffalo 33
Eagles to watch: RB RJ Cook, RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Bison to watch: QB Brett Hoffman, RB/DB Eric Beshears, WR Kyle Harrison, OL/DL Asa Henson, LB Jordan Rogers, DL Reese Boyd, DB Jacob May.
Note: The Eagles played a tough non-district schedule — their three losses came against teams with a combined record of 10-2 — and hope it pays dividends in the district opener against the unbeaten Bison. Cook (192 yards rushing), Riley (280) and Dolgener (124) handle the bulk of the carries for the Rogers offense, which has gotten 332 yards passing from Dolgener. The pressure will be on the defense of the Eagles, who need to limit the production of Hoffman (920 yards passing, 12 TDs; 281 yards rushing). Buffalo averages 371 yards and 34 points per game while limiting opponents to just 11 points an outing.
— District 12-2A-I —
HOLLAND at HEARNE
Wood Field
Records: Holland Hornets 3-1; Hearne Eagles 2-0
Last week: Crawford 13, Holland 8; Hearne 14, Hardin 13
Last year’s meeting: Holland 34, Hearne 19
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts.
Eagles to watch: QB Micah Smith, DL Steven Craft-Mitchell, OL Justin Camper, OL Monterrius Smith, LB Jecory McGrew, DL Anthony Jackson, WR Jabari Dunn.
Note: The Hornets suffered their first loss last week and look to get back on track in the district opener. Holland trailed 13-0 at halftime against Crawford and, despite inching closer with eight points in the fourth quarter, the Hornets failed to pull even or take the lead. Holland’s offense that averages 397 yards per game ranks third in the area, while its defense ranks second at 230 yards allowed per contest. Tomasek leads the Hornets with 357 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Evans also has four touchdowns on the ground to go with his 271 yards rushing. Holland hasn’t lost a district game since 2017. Hearne opened the year with a 27-14 win over Trinity then had a two-week gap before last week’s victory.
MOODY at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-3; Thorndale Bulldogs 2-1
Last week: Valley Mills 21, Moody 12; Thorndale, idle
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR Jayden Fletcher, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB Trent Curry, LB Hunter Mach, WR/QB Cooper Staton.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Mason Lindig, RB/LB Branson McCoy, LB Hayden Kylberg, RB Cain Bryner, QB Coy Stutts.
Note: The Bulldogs got off to a great start under first-year coach John Kovar, winning their first two games against run-heavy Dawson and Snook, before struggling against Centerville’s passing attack in a 30-14 loss two weeks ago. Moody has had more success on the ground with Hohhertz (313 yards rushing) and Curry (262) than through the air but might need to mix it up to better its chances in the district opener.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at THRALL
Tiger Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-1; Thrall Tigers 2-2
Last week: Rosebud-Lott, idle; Thrall 21, Johnson City LBJ 16
Last year’s meeting: Thrall 48, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cougars to watch: QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/RB Breon Lewis, QB/LB John Paul Reyna, WR Jordan Landrum, OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl.
Tigers to watch: RB Tyreke Irvin, WR/DB Dallas Meiske, RB Blair Neighbors, WR/DB Garrett Crabb, LB Isaac Martinez, QB/LB Colter Hill, OL/DL Bryce Poling.
Note: The Cougars are back in action in the district opener after their game last week against Johnson City LBJ was canceled because of coronavirus health concerns. Rosebud-Lott enters tonight with the area’s top offense at 453 yards per game. Johnson, a freshman, leads the Cougars with 305 yards rushing and three TDs, and 452 yards passing with three TD throws. Lewis has 118 yards rushing and three scores to go along with his 11 catches for 260 yards and four TDs. Irvin, Meiske and Neighbors lead the rushing attack for Thrall, which has won four straight against Rosebud-Lott.
— District 13-2A-II —
GRANGER at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Granger Lions 3-1, 1-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 1-2, 0-0
Last week: Granger 20, Somerville 17; Bartlett, idle
Last year’s meeting: Granger 63, Bartlett 8
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Bulldogs to watch: RB Levonta Davis, QB Jared Cooper, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Note: Bartlett, coming off an open date, had two weeks to prepare for tonight’s rivalry matchup that dates way back. The Bulldogs rely heavily on the production of Davis, who has rushed for 322 of their 577 total yards. The Lions have more weapons with Rhoades (406 yards passing, 331 rushing), Cantwell (227 yards rushing, 116 receiving), and Ryder (191 yards receiving). Since Bartlett’s last win in the series in 2014, Granger has won five consecutive meetings.
— Non-district —
TEMPLE vs. LONGVIEW
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
2019 Records: Temple Wildcats 8-3; Longview Lobos 11-1
Last year’s meeting: Longview 41, Temple 10
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Luke Allen, WR Tre’Darius Taylor, DE Eric Shorter, DT Jayven Taylor, DT Cody Little, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee.
Lobos to watch: RB Kaden Meredith, WR Jalen Hale, FB Markevion Hale, QB Landyn Grant, QB Jordan Allen, FS Tyree Hale, DL Joe Jones, LB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson.
Note: This is just the seventh all-time meeting over the course of 83 years between two of Texas’ most storied programs that have a combined 1,511 wins, but it’s the second encounter in as many seasons — two matchups separated by 10 months. The Lobos defeated the Wildcats in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game last season but much has changed since that contest, including Longview’s drop into 5A DI. Both have plenty of fresh faces along the offensive line and will start a new quarterback in tonight’s season opener, which is the second of a doubleheader inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys. For Temple, Arizmendi and Harrison-Pilot will share the QB work after a neck-and-neck battle for the spot during fall camp. Howard, McDuffy and Allen bring the most experience with them for the Wildcats’ offense while York, Taylor, Little and Shorter are the most seasoned on defense. Meredith is coming off a 1,600-yard rushing season in 2019, including 268 of those against Temple.
GEORGETOWN at BELTON
Tiger Field
2019 Records: Georgetown Eagles 8-4; Belton Tigers 3-7
Eagles to watch: QB Darson Herman, RB Ryan Eady, WR Brandon Bradford, WR Kade Locklin, DB Saul DeLaRosa, OL Connor Heffernan, LB Andres Langhorne, DB Trent McConnell, RB Devin Ross.
Tigers to watch: OL Thomas Bowman, LB Joe Sniffin, DL Malik Jackson, QB Ruben Jimenez, DB BJ Thompson, RB Maurice Reed, DL/LB Charles Williams III, RB Mike Davis, DB Trent West, WR Seth Morgan.
Note: The Brett Sniffin era begins tonight in Belton as the Tigers’ new head coach leads his Class 6A team into its season opener against 5A Georgetown. Defensive inefficiency and injuries were the main culprits for Belton’s disappointing record last year, when the Tigers’ five-year playoff streak was snapped. Belton is focused on tightening up its defense, led by seniors Jackson, Williams and Joe Sniffin. The offense, led by Jimenez — the returning starter — will try to limit turnovers and penalties, two keys to a earning a victory tonight according to Brett Sniffin. Georgetown is led by Herman, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback. DeLaRosa recorded eight interceptions last season to spearhead a strong Eagles secondary. Georgetown hasn’t had a losing season since 2009.
LAKE BELTON vs. KATY JORDAN
Tigerland Stadium, College Station
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 2-1; Jordan Warriors 0-0
Last week: Lake Belton 47, Cameron Yoe JV 10
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, RB/LB Daniel Hardin, RB/LB Tristan Robin, WR/DB Micah Hudson, WR Connor Bartz, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz.
Note: Despite less than ideal weather conditions last week, the Broncos picked up a win in their first home game in program history. Crews threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 67 yards and a score for Lake Belton. Hudson had a 67-yard TD reception from Crews, and Robin finished with 77 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs. Jordan, a fellow first-year program like Lake Belton, plays its inaugural game tonight.
JARRELL at GONZALES
Apache Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-4; Gonzales Apaches 0-4
Last week: Smithville 63, Jarrell 6; La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Martin Torres, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Apaches to watch: QB Jarren Johnson, RB Dillon Ramos, RB Derrick Garza, RB Diego Hernandez, WR Brett Breitschopf, WR Braden Barfield.
Note: The Cougars try to halt their season-opening skid tonight against the Apaches in a matchup of teams seeking their first victory. Warren continues to rack up the numbers for Jarrell, with 662 yards rushing and four TDs. Crathers is the Cougars’ top receiver with eight catches for 174 yards. Gonzales doesn’t have a go-to guy on offense. Johnson, Ramos and Garza all have more than 30 carries, but none has more than 115 yards rushing.
SALADO at TAYLOR
Taylor Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 3-1; Taylor Ducks 0-4
Last week: Salado 40, Mexia 21; La Grange 48, Taylor 20
Last year’s meeting: Salado 24, Taylor 21
Eagles to watch: FB Noah Mescher, RB Reid Vincent, RB Caden Stricklin, RB/DB Wrook Brown, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB LaTrell Jenkins, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Ducks to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Daniel Mendoza, DB Issac Rivera, B Ethan Sanchez.
Note: Entering its final non-district contest before District 9-4A-II starts next week, Salado has won two straight since its Week 2 loss to Grandview by averaging 50.5 points per game. Mescher is second in the area with 750 yards and 10 TDs on the ground for an offense that also is second 410.8 yards an outing. Bass led the Ducks — who’ve lost 15 straight dating to 2018 — with 142 yards rushing last week, and Mendoza had 49 yards and two short rushing TDs. Taylor’s been outscored 175-74 through four games.
PRAIRIE LEA at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Prairie Lea Indians 0-2; Buckholts Badgers 0-3
Last week: Fort Bend homeschool 50, Prairie Lea 0; Iredell 55, Buckholts 46
Last year’s meeting: Buckholts 54, Prairie Lea 27
Indians to watch: RB Hayden Ladesma; OL Caleb Santos; WR Jesus Soberanes; RB Gabriel Garcia.
Badgerss to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez.
Note: Buckholts seeks its first win tonight against a Prairie Lea team that has yet to score a point. The Badgers went back-and-forth with Iredell last week before coming up on the short end in a game that had seven lead changes. Hafley rushed for 176 yards and threw for 157 last week.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN
Shirley Hall Field
2019 Records: CTCS Lions 5-6; WCS Lions 12-2
CTCS players to watch: QB Alec Gonzales, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, RB/DB Ryan Turley
WCS players to watch: WR Bryson Smith, RB/LB Colton Hasenjaeger, OL Chandler Stults, LB Drew Meeks, OL Boston Cox
Note: CTCS opens its season tonight and hopes to be 1-0 for the fourth straight year after its trip to Weatherford. CTCS averaged 352 yards per game and allowed 278 an outing last year, and it returns plenty of key pieces from that squad. Hudson led CTCS with 1,388 yards rushing and 19 TDs, while Turley chipped in 761 yards and eight scores on the ground. Ling had 14 sacks last season. Marwitz anchors the offensive line. Gonzales takes the reins as quarterback for the first time this year. WCS makes the leap from 6-man to 11-man football this season.
CENTEX HOMESCHOOL at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
2019 Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-9
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Note: New Celtics coach James Shelton gets a first look at his expanded roster — 24 players came out for the team this year — in tonight’s season opener. Martin will guide an offense that will try to establish some success through the air with its deep receivers corps. Centex has a record of 0-4, falling to three other homeschool teams before last week’s 46-38 loss to Oglesby.