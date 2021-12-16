CANTON, Ohio — It started with 250 teams practicing in the August sun, and it culminates tonight with two programs squaring off under the lights in northeast Ohio.
It’s time to determine the NCAA Division III national champion, and Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central say they’re ready to fight tooth-and-nail for that walnut and bronze trophy.
“Winning national championships is the only thing any of us have wanted since we got to college,” UMHB linebacker Jacob Mueller said. “We won one in 2018, and now we want to do it again.”
The Cardinals also have a title on their resume from 2019 and are equally eager to add another.
“We’re not here to defend anything. We’re here to take our second championship,” Cardinals receiver Andrew Kamienski said. “We want to go out and play Cardinal football and play like we have been the last two years.”
Who gets to the hoist the trophy will be decided tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, where No. 2 UMHB (14-0) and No. 1 North Central (13-0) collide in the 48th edition of the Stagg Bowl.
It’s a matchup of two teams that pride themselves on physicality. The Cardinals average 309 yards rushing per game and feature junior running back Ethan Greenfield, who has averaged 139 yards an outing while piling up 1,672 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Crusaders counter with a defense that has limited opponents to an average of 75 yards on the ground with a group of tacklers that are quick and athletic up front.
“North Central wants to run the ball. They’re a dynamic running team,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “But the most impressive things to me are their offensive and defensive lines. Both of those groups are outstanding, so it poses a huge issue for us.”
While the Crusaders try to contain Greenfield, the Cardinals will be focused on shutting down UMHB’s big-play passing game that produced 751 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two games. That means North Central will have to find a way to pressure Crusaders quarterback Kyle King and cover dangerous receivers Brandon Jordan and KJ Miller.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Cardinals head coach Jeff Thorne said. “(Jordan) is really talented. You have to be careful, though, because they have a lot of other talented players who can really run. We can’t pay too much attention to one guy when a team has that much firepower.
“We’re really fortunate that we have, in my opinion, the best cornerback in the country in Jake Beesley. He’s a guy we can move around, and we give him the toughest assignment week in and week out.”
In a contest with two talented programs, both teams will absorb some punches. The one that can get off the mat and still be executing at a high level in the fourth quarter will prevail.
To overcome adversity, players will have to keep their composure throughout an emotional game on a big stage.
“Team chemistry is the most incredible facet in the success of a team. When you don’t have that kind of chemistry, things turn on you quickly when you have adversity,” Fredenburg said. “Our guys have really worked to build that chemistry and have tremendous trust and confidence in each other.”
After winning the title in 2019, Thorne believes his players are up to the task again.
“There’s a different level of belief, a different level of confidence and a different level of calmness in games when you’re players have already been through it and have that to lean on,” he said. “There’s nothing that rattles our guys. Adversity doesn’t really bother them.”
NOTES: The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. . . . Tonight’s forecast calls for temperatures in the high-30s, with a 40 percent chance of rain late in the fourth quarter.