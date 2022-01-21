BELTON — After the final buzzer sounded Friday night it was hard to tell which coach was more ecstatic. The one whose team just took over sole possession of first place in the District 12-6A standings or the one whose squad lost?
Both had very good reasons to be happy.
“It isn’t said very often at Belton. I mean I don’t know when you can say Belton was in first place at the turn,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said after the Tigers’ 58-51 win over Harker Heights put them in exactly that spot, which didn’t seem possible just three days ago.
The Tigers (23-4, 6-1) entered the week a game behind the Knights (23-5, 5-2). But an altercation at the end of Heights’ game at Copperas Cove on Tuesday resulted in a double-forfeit, handing the Knights their first district loss.
Heights had 11 players suspended for Friday’s game as a result of the incident, meaning the team the Knights brought to Belton consisted of just three players who had previously been on varsity and a handful of junior varsity call-ups who had just two days to work with their new teammates.
“I am elated with my young kids,” Harker Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said. “It was awesome. We played a team that was really second place and beat all these good teams. I started three sophomores, so I’m just appreciative of the effort I got from the nine kids I had tonight.”
The nine Knights gave the Tigers all they wanted for the first half, playing to a 12-all tie through the opening quarter and going toe-to-toe with Belton in the second until Trap Johnson’s fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 26-23 halftime lead.
It sparked Belton in the second half as TJ Johnson went to work and scored 14 of his high game-high 33 points in the third quarter, including four 3s in a 12-2 run that expanded the Tigers’ lead from 30-28 to 42-30 in 3 minutes of game time.
“We didn’t have a great first half,” TJ Johnson said. “Coach Fossett got on us a little bit. He told us this was the exact same situation as the Temple game this year. We didn’t want the same outcome as that so we came out ready to play the third quarter.”
That determination helped the Tigers take a 46-35 lead into the final frame, when they expanded the margin to 52-37 to put the game well out of reach.
The Knights — led by Evan Chatman’s 18 points — fought to the end, getting a couple of steals and baskets in the final minute to trim the deficit.
“We actually put in a whole new offense,” Bobbitt said. “We ran about five new plays for them to learn in a day and a half. I am just really happy for the future. Everybody would have thought with everything going on, we’d be down 25 or 30. Just for our kids to compete and not quit, no arguments. It’s a glimpse into the future. They did a good job.”
Despite everything that happened to the Knights during the week, TJ Johnson expected a solid fight.
“It’s definitely been a crazy week,” he said. “I kept talking to the team that we can’t take them for granted. They are a good basketball team. Their varsity is 13th in the state so their JV has to be pretty good as well.”
Belton begins the second half of district Tuesday, when Heights will get all but two of its suspended players back. With sole possession of the league lead, the Tigers know their opponents will be gunning for them
“I told the guys, ‘We definitely have a target on our back now,’” Fossett said. “Our name is at the top, not where it sometimes is.”