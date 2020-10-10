Watching the TCU-Texas game last Saturday with former Temple Wildcats playing a prominent role for both teams brought to mind how uncommon that is.
TCU true freshman receiver Quentin Johnston came up big for the Horned Frogs with three receptions for 70 yards, including a 50 yarder that led to a TCU touchdown.
On the other side, Johnston’s ex-teammate and Longhorns sophomore Jared Wiley hauled in a 52-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger that led to an early Texas touchdown. Wiley had two receptions for 63 yards, as both players led their respective teams in yards receiving in TCU’s 33-31 victory in Austin.
Another former Temple standout, Longhorns senior starting defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, mixed it up in the trenches with four tackles.
Similar scenarios will play out again when both Texas and TCU meet Baylor later in the season. The Bears have a pair of ex-Wildcats as starting defenders in sophomore defensive end T.J. Franklin and red-shirt junior Ashton Logan at outside linebacker.
Having several former Wildcats playing with and against each other at that level obviously isn’t lost on Temple coach Scott Stewart.
“I root for the kids that used to wear the blue front, white back pants,” Stewart said. “I know that’s a cop out, but it is so awesome to see those guys on that big of a stage. Two starting at Baylor, two starting at Texas and Quentin starting at TCU. Very proud papa.”
Certainly, there is nothing unusual for Temple to supply talent to the traditional mainline Texas football programs and elsewhere. Wildcats have played at the next level for almost a century. However, former Wildcats who were central players going against one another has been more sporadic.
Likely the first such meetings came in 1929 and 1930 when dominant lineman Barton “Botchy” Koch at Baylor — the Southwest Conference’s first All-American — went up against fellow lineman and former Temple teammate Standard Lambert, a two-time All-SWC player. TCU routed Baylor, 34-7, in 1929 en route to the Frogs’ first SWC title, but Koch and the Bears responded with a 35-14 win over the Frogs.
Another early instance of two former Wildcats going head to head came in the Texas-Texas A&M series from 1939-41. (Some might recall that these two hallowed football programs were once rivals and actually scheduled each other annually in a much ballyhooed event on or around Thanksgiving).
Noble Doss and Euel Wesson were teammates on Temple’s great 1937 team, which saw its state title hopes dashed by Longview. The two went in opposite directions for college football with Wesson, a burly sort who played both quarterback and tackle for Temple, playing on the line for Texas A&M, while Doss went to Austin to catch passes in the Longhorns’ burnt orange.
Wesson’s Aggies, led by John Kimbrough, got the better of the Longhorns in 1939 in College Station, 20-0, on the way to their first and only national title. Doss figured prominently in the 1940 affair, which saw another Wildcats star, running back Tom “Meal Ticket” Pickett in the Aggies’ lineup.
On that Thanksgiving at Memorial Stadium, Doss made an over-the-shoulder catch on the third play of the game that 80 years later is still known as the “Impossible Catch” to set up the game’s only touchdown. Texas’ 7-0 victory halted the Aggies’ 19-game winning streak and ruined their chances at repeating as national champions though they did win the SWC.
All three ex-Wildcats were still playing in 1941 when Texas again upset the Aggies, 23-0, who again won the SWC but were knocked out of the national title picture.
The Wildcats’ state finalist teams of 1951 and 1952 produced a new crop of collegiate talent, particularly for Texas and Baylor. Highly sought after quarterback Doyle Traylor and the athletic Donnell Berry went to Baylor while Traylor’s favorite targets Roy Chapman and Allen Ernst went to Texas.
In the 1955 game in Austin, Traylor threw two touchdown passes but a failed extra point attempt by Berry provided the difference in Baylor’s 21-20 loss. Injuries cut short both Traylor and Chapman’s collegiate careers, but Berry and Ernst were still suited out in 1956 and Berry kicked the game-winning field goal for the Bears in a 10-7 win in Waco.
By the early 1970s, two memorable Wildcats were on opposing sidelines in the SWC — safety Robert Popelka at SMU and fullback Brad Dusek at Texas A&M. The pair faced each other from 1970-72 with SMU winning the first one 6-3 and A&M victorious in the next two 27-10 and 27-17, respectively. Popelka twice led the Mustangs in interceptions and was a consensus All-American in 1972. Dusek led the Aggies in rushing that same season. Both were NFL draft picks and both are in their school’s respective athletic hall of honors.
No doubt there are more examples of other Wildcats who reintroduced themselves from across the field in two different uniforms over the years at various collegiate levels. But when you consider the small percentage of high school players from one school who do sign with major Division I programs and then go on to compete on the field for them, it is remarkable to have multiple starters from the same school on the same team as well as going against former teammates versus a common opponent.
Suffice it to say, the prospect for the Wildcat faithful to see some of their own on Saturdays are moments to be savored. With Graham the only senior of the current five Big 12 starters out of Temple, more opportunities to watch them go head to head remains on the horizon.
Whether they are currently Longhorns, Bears, Frogs or something else, they are above all Wildcats as far as their fans are concerned.