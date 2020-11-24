ROUND ROCK — Holland’s Bailey Campbell posted the best finish Tuesday among area competitors on the final day of the UIL Cross Country State Championships, crossing the line fifth in the Class 2A boys race.
Campbell made his way around the 5-kilometer boys course at Old Settler’s Park in 16 minutes, 32.81 seconds. Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson (18:10.03) was 58th, and Moody’s Isaiah Segura (20:15.66) was 116th in the 2A boys race that was won by Poolville’s Henry Fiero (15:57.68).
Salado’s Jaci McGregor was the top area finisher in the 4A girls competition, completing the 3,200-meter girls run in 12:16.25 for 10th. Also competing for the Salado girls were Avery Fossum (86th, 13:35.35), Anna Lesley (95th, 13:44.80), Natalie Burleson (103rd, 14:00.89), Lydia Lesley (105th, 14:06.29), Ellie Mescher (108th, 14:19.13) and Kate Neas (115th, 14:49.18) as the Lady Eagles finished 11th in the team standings, which were topped by Canyon.
Jarrell’s Jasmine Benavidez (28th, 12:48.98) and Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms (45th, 13:02.48) also competed in the 4A girls race that was won by Celina’s Adele Clarke (11:31.04).
Salado’s Logan Rickey (16:20.97) was 11th in the 4A boys race — won by Melissa’s Judson Greer (14:51.85) — to help the Eagles finish ninth in the team rankings that were led by San Elizario.
Salado’s other competitors were Grant Sellers (39th, 16:52.92), Isaac Huerta (81st, 17:38.57), Trey Graham (95th, 18:04.44), Owen Pitcock (112th, 18:34.32), Daniel Lander (119th, 20:17.95) and Jake Rechtfertig (120th, 20:26.24).
Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez (16:46.40) finished 31st in the 4A boys race.