BASKETBALL
BOYS
Playoffs
AREA
Class 5A
Belton vs. Pflugerville Connally, 7 p.m. Friday, Burnet
Class 4A
Gatesville vs. Houston Washington, 7:30 p.m. Friday, College Station High
Class 3A
Academy vs. Palmer, 7 p.m. Friday, Hubbard
Class 2A
Rosebud-Lott vs. Grapeland, 7 p.m. Friday, Bryan Rudder
BASEBALL
Pflugerville tournament
Kyle Lehman 8, Temple 7
Lehman 221 102 — 8 12 1
Temple 100 510 — 7 6 6
L—I.Ramos. 3B—T: Machuca. 2B—T: Martinez.
Records — Temple 0-1.
Bryan tournament
Crosby 4, Lake Belton 2
Crosby 000 004 0 — 4 8 1
Lake Belton 000 000 2 — 2 4 1
W—Bazmore. L—Bartz. 3B—C: Larkin.
Records — Crosby 2-0; Lake Belton 0-1.
Lake Belton 2,
College Station A&M Consolidated 1
Lake Belton 100 100 0 — 2 2 0
A&M 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
W—Law. HR—L: Bell.
Records — Lake Belton 1-1.
Rosebud-Lott tournament
Academy 6, Mumford 0 (6)
Mumford 000 000 — 0 0 0
Academy 002 40X — 6 9 1
W—T.Ward. L—Castrorena. 2B—A: L.Ward 2, T.Ward, Tomasek, Lawton.
Records — Academy 2-0.
Academy 9, Teague 0 (6)
Academy 000 324 — 9 7 0
Teague 000 000 — 0 1 4
W—Hoffman. L—Gonzales. 3B—A: Neally, Lawton. 2B—A: Lawton.
Records — Academy 3-0.
Salado tournament
Salado 7, Jarrell 1 (6)
Jarrell 100 000 — 1 1 4
Salado 060 100 — 7 7 0
W—Flores. L—Schwertner. 2B—J: Fitzner; S: Strickland.
Records — Salado 1-0.
Lorena 4, Salado 3 (6)
Lorena 002 020 — 4 5 0
Salado 200 01X — 3 5 0
W—Shane. L—Strickland. 2B—L: Taylor; S: Flores.
Records — Salado 1-1.
Austin Brentwood
Christian tournament
Holland 15,
Brentwood Christian JV 0 (2)
Brentwood 00 — 0 0 0
Holland 78 — 15 10 0
W—Ortega. HR—H: Arzola. 2B—H: Michalek 2, Cole, Grinnan, Ortega.
Records — Holland 1-1.
Grapevine Faith Christian 10,
Holland 1 (5)
Holland 000 10 — 1 4 1
Grapevine 143 2X — 10 9 1
L—Hargrove.
Records — Holland 1-2.
Thursday’s other scores
Gatesville 10, Killeen 1
SOFTBALL
Round Rock tournament
Lake Belton 3, Round Rock 2
Lake Belton 000 102 0 — 3 6 1
Round Rock 200 000 0 — 2 5 1
W—S.Schultz. 2B—L: DeLeon, C.Schultz.
Records — Lake Belton 7-1, Round Rock 3-6.
Lake Belton 14, Del Valle 3 (4)
Lake Belton 124 7 — 14 15 1
Del Valle 300 0 — 3 7 2
W—Fredrick. HR—L: Hoffman, C.Schultz. 2B—L: DeLeon 2.
Records — Lake Belton 8-1.
Thursday’s other scores
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 12, Temple 1
Salado 7, Blooming Grove 0
Grandview 8, Salado 2
Troy 19, Valley Mills 4
Troy 16, McGregor 0