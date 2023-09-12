With dozens of Division I offers from schools across the country, Micah Hudson said last month that he had a pretty good idea in his mind of where he wanted to play college football next fall.
On Monday night, the Lake Belton senior wide receiver let everyone know what he was thinking.
Using a graphic that read “Committed” posted to social media, Hudson — a five-star prospect ranked in the ESPN 300 as the No. 13-ranked Class of 2024 recruit in the country — declared his intentions to attend Texas Tech.
There was no precursor teasing the announcement. It was sudden, much like Hudson’s game-changing plays on the field. And in confirming a long-circulated rumor regarding his landing spot, he created a buzz, let everyone else talk about it then went on about his business.
“That’s who he is,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said Tuesday. “Great kid.”
The early window for football National Letter of Intent signings is Dec. 21-23. That’s when Hudson, who also said last month that he intends to graduate from Lake Belton a semester early, is expected to make his decision final.
According to his commitment post, when he officially arrives on campus, he will be the Red Raiders’ highest-rated recruit in the program’s history.
“Their pitch has always just been real relationships,” Hudson told Cole Patterson of Rivals.com, which has Hudson as the No. 6 recruit of 2024. “That’s really what it is. I don’t have to be Michael Crabtree. I don’t have to be Patrick Mahomes. I can just be me.
“They have my back and they’re going to keep it real with me at all times. They haven’t changed up. It’s been the same way since they first started recruiting me, so I know that I’d be in good hands.”
Last Thursday, the 6-foot, 190-pound speedster had three catches for 147 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown that went viral because of the juke he used to leave a defender with only a handful of air during the Broncos’ televised clash against Red Oak. On Saturday, he was in Lubbock to watch the Red Raiders battle No. 13 Oregon down to the wire.
“He went to the Oregon game to again see the atmosphere and thought it was the right place for him. Thought it was home. That’s where he feels most comfortable. At the end of the day, that’s what you want for your players,” Cope said.
“I’m really excited for him and proud of him. Can’t wait to watch him play Saturdays, but we’ve still got a few more Fridays first.”
Hudson — who became Lake’s second Division I commit this season after senior cornerback Selman Bridges picked Arkansas — has 15 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns through three games for the Broncos (2-1, 0-1 District 4-5A-I), who are at Killeen Shoemaker (2-1, 0-1) on Friday. As a junior, he had 64 receptions for 1,143 yards and 14 touchdowns.