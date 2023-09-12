Lake-Hudson

Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, ranked by ESPN as the No. 13 overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2024, announced Monday night that he is committed to Texas Tech.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

With dozens of Division I offers from schools across the country, Micah Hudson said last month that he had a pretty good idea in his mind of where he wanted to play college football next fall.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags