BELTON — Trailing by a point with 11 seconds left in overtime, the odds were on Mary Hardin-Baylor looking to one of their two All-American candidates for the final shot Saturday afternoon. But when LeTourneau draped one defender over Josiah Johnson and had two others team up to deny Ty Prince’s drive to the basket, the Crusaders needed someone else to produce in the clutch.
That someone was D.J. Kane.
Kane took a pass on the right wing from Prince as time dwindled down, dribbled into the lane and drained a pull-up jumper from just below the free throw line with 1.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 22 UMHB to a 75-74 victory over LeTourneau at Mayborn Campus Center.
“We have two All-Americans on our team, and we trust them with the ball at the end of the game. But Ty drove in, they doubled him and he trusted me to make a play,” said Kane, a senior guard who made a game-winning shot for the first time in his college career and finished with nine points — all after halftime. “I knew I had a few seconds to shoot, but that was about it. I like to shoot (mid-range jumpers), so I got to my spot and shot it. I was confident it was going in.”
It was a thrilling conclusion to a game in which the Crusaders (15-4, 10-2 American Southwest Conference) closed the first half on a 23-5 run for a 34-23 lead and were up by as many as 12 early in the second but got few open looks and had to labor for every bucket the rest of the way.
“LeTourneau had a great game plan. They were going to force us to shoot (3-pointers). We kept trying to drive over and over, and they were always there,” UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “They had a great plan and executed it well. We just made a shot when we needed to.”
The YellowJackets (9-11, 6-7) slowly whittled away at their second-half deficit by getting hot from beyond the arc. They made eight of 13 attempts from long range after intermission and finally went ahead with a 10-0 run for a 64-59 lead with 4:31 left in regulation.
The Crusaders scored 10 of the next 15 points, tying it at 69-all on Prince’s follow of his own miss with a minute left, and neither team scored again before the second-half buzzer sounded.
LeTourneau moved out front early in the extra session when Walker Blaine made the first of two foul shots and teammate Warren Richardson grabbed the rebound off the second attempt and put it back for the YellowJackets’ 72-69 edge.
The only points over the next 3½ were on 1-for-2 trips to the line by Johnson and teammate Kyle Wright that made it 72-71.
Richardson backed in for a close-range basket for LeTourneau’s 74-71 lead with 56 seconds to go, and Johnson hit a fadeaway jumper along the baseline on the other end to cut it to 74-73 with 47 seconds remaining.
The Crusaders had a fruitless possession sandwiched between two YellowJackets turnovers, the second of which occurred with 11 seconds left.
UMHB opted not to call a timeout, and Kane nailed the decisive shot. When LeTourneau’s court-long inbound pass sailed out of bounds, the Crusaders had their eighth straight victory in hand.
“We work on those end-of-game situations every day. There’s nothing I can tell them in a timeout that they don’t already know,” Carroll said.
Richardson scored 19 points and Blaine had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for LeTourneau. Deonte Jackson added 15 points and Jackson Mayes chipped in 14 for the YellowJackets, who committed 23 turnovers that included 14 steals by UMHB.
Prince had a double-double of 23 points and 11 boards and Johnson also had 23 points for the Crusaders, who closed out a five-game homestand in front of an enthusiastic crowd before road contests against Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday.
“The crowd was so awesome today. It was electric,” Carroll said. “This community really supports us, and we love it.”