KILLEEN — The month of April has not been kind to the Temple Wildcats, who entered Friday’s game at Killeen Ellison riding a three-game losing streak, and the Eagles didn’t let the visitors climb out of their rut.
Ellison built a 4-0 lead and rode it to a 6-3 victory at Eagle Field, extending the Wildcats’ woes in April and — more importantly — putting them a game out of the playoff picture.
Temple entered April tied for first in the District 12-6A standings and defeated Killeen 1-0 to start the month. But losses to Copperas Cove, Bryan, Harker Heights and Ellison dropped the Wildcats (15-10, 5-5) a game behind the Eagles (11-14-2, 6-4) and Cove.
Ellison took control Friday from the start, scoring three runs in the opening inning, all with two outs.
Elias Rodriguez and Jose Melecio walked, and Frankie Santiago hit a hard grounder that went under the glove of Temple first baseman Isaiah Fach and into right field, scoring Rodriguez. Carlos Perez followed with a single to right to drive in courtesy runner Ziam Munoz and Santiago when Temple right fielder Johnny Donoso didn’t field the ball cleanly.
The Eagles added a run in the third when Temple pitcher Bryan Williams walked Rodriguez and Joseph Marin to begin the inning, and Melecio singled to left for a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats got on the board with two outs in the fourth. Williams walked and stole second, and Fach followed with an RBI single to center.
Temple didn’t score again until the seventh, by which time it trailed 6-1, but the Wildcats made things interesting by getting three consecutive one-out singles off Marin to load the bases. Isaac Ramos cut the lead to 6-3 with a single to right that brought home Williams and Fach, before Matthew McDonald popped out to the second baseman, and Donoso grounded out to end it.
Williams struck out nine but walked five and was hurt by two Temple errors.
Marin, who breezed through the first six innings, had three strikeouts and three walks. Both pitchers went the distance and each allowed six hits.
Melecio finished the night 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Eagles. Fach was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats, who visit first-place Belton today.
Ellison — winner of five of its last six games — will be at Copperas Cove, with the winner taking sole possession of third place in the standings behind Belton and Harker Heights.