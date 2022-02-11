FOOTBALL
UMHB fills coordinator positions
BELTON — Larry Harmon has all of his coordinators in place about six months before the start of his first fall camp as the Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach.
UMHB announced Friday that Andy Padron has been hired as the Crusaders’ offensive coordinator to replace Stephen Lee, who left after the program’s national championship last season to fill the same role at Abilene Christian.
Padron, a 2007 graduate of UMHB and former Crusaders quarterback, spent the last three years in the high school ranks as the offensive coordinator at DeSoto after a two-year stint as co-offensive coordinator at Bowling Green and five years at Texas Lutheran.
He filled the last vacant coordinator’s spot on the UMHB staff after linebackers coach Jack Johnson was promoted to defensive coordinator — Harmon’s former role — and defensive line coach Mark Carey added special teams coordinator to his duties.
BASEBALL
UMHB edges Hardin-Simmons
BELTON — Carson Hagan’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 6-5 victory over Hardin-Simmons on Friday night in the teams’ season and American Southwest Conference opener.
The three-game series concludes with a doubleheader at noon today.
SOFTBALL
UMHB splits with Hardin-Simmons
ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor got RBIs from Milly Cesare and Elisabeth Paul in the first two innings and held on to beat Hardin-Simmons 2-1 to earn a split of the teams’ doubleheader Friday.
Bayleigh Grogan (2-0) gave up 10 hits but just the one run in a complete-game effort for the Lady Crusaders (2-2, 1-1 American Southwest Conference).
The Cowgirls (3-1, 1-1) won the day’s first contest 4-0. They scored all of their runs off UMHB starter Rachel Williams (0-2), who lasted just 2 1/3 innings. HSU starter Kaylen Washington (2-0) went the distance, allowing six hits.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at noon today.