Diane Konarik considered taking a timeout with less than a minute left in Tuesday’s Class 4A Region IV girls basketball quarterfinal against Boerne. But with the score knotted at 51 and the ball in the hands of her senior point guard, Amanda Cantu, the veteran Salado head coach felt comfortable letting the drama unfold.
“I just saw my girls relaxed and wanted to see what they could do on their own,” Konarik said.
Take it away, Cantu.
“I saw 24 seconds on the clock and I tried not to rush anything,” Cantu recalled Thursday. “I saw Kaia (Philen) in a mismatch with a slower player. She ran to the corner and I passed it to her. I knew she would drain it.”
Philen indeed knocked down a 3-pointer — three of her team-high 25 points — with 16.2 seconds remaining for the Lady Eagles’ 54-51 advantage, which stood as the final margin after Boerne’s last-second attempt to force overtime missed.
“I’m glad Coach K had faith in us because I had all the faith in our team that we could do what it took,” Cantu said. “It was a great moment.”
Salado (26-11) can create even more moments this weekend at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Lady Eagles, who’ve won 11 of their last 13 outings, take on Corpus Christi West Oso (24-12) in the 4A-IV regional semifinals at 8 tonight, with the winner facing either Fredericksburg or Devine on Saturday for the chance to move on to the state tournament in San Antonio.
It’s Salado’s first regional tournament appearance since 2011. The Lady Eagles last qualified for state in 2009.
“They are very focused and very determined,” said Konarik, who starts seniors Philen, Cantu and Abby Rembert at guard along with junior posts Lorena Perez and Katie Law. “They are ready to go.”
Led by Rachel Requenez’s 15 points per game and another 14 a night from Larissa Lopez, West Oso, which eked by Geronimo Navarro 56-55 to reach the fourth round, is averaging 48.8 points. Salado scores 49.6 and allows 39.5.
Konarik, in her eighth season, said she recognized the potential in her group when the players were still in middle school. She said because of their commitment and trust of the process over the last handful of seasons, the Lady Eagles are now two victories shy of the Alamodome.
“We are enjoying every second. It’s something we are proud of and worked hard for,” Cantu said. “We are all so determined. We’ve put in countless hours and at the end of the day, it’s about our heart and grit.”
Boys playoffs reach area round
One day after Christmas, Academy played the first of four games at the Tenaha tournament. The ensuing victory and the three others that weekend naturally were good for the team’s collective confidence. But head coach James Holt feels what was established away from the court during the three-day getaway became the foundation for what’s transpired since.
“We developed a lot of chemistry there,” Holt said.
That camaraderie, plus a lot of well-played basketball, has the District 19-3A-champion Bees (29-6) on a 19-game winning streak heading into tonight’s area-round contest against Maypearl (17-11) slated for 7 p.m. at McLennan Community College in Waco.
The winner gets either Crockett or Palmer in the Region III quarterfinals next week.
Jaylin McWilliams averages 14 points and five rebounds for Academy, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 20 and thwarted Frankston 67-31 in the bi-district round. Tanner Rambeau delivers 13 points and 6.6 rebounds, Darion Franklin posts 10.5 points and Jerry Cephus produces about seven points for an offense that thrives on sharing the ball and works inside out.
A victory tonight would give the Bees 30 for the season. The last Academy team to win 30 times in a season was the state title-winning squad in 2002 that went 33-3.
“I think it’d be good to get 30 but we are more worried about getting to practice again Monday,” Holt said. “I told them that they are basically guaranteed 32 minutes and if we play well, we get 32 more. It has to be a mindset of winning each possession. Can’t look ahead, just at what’s right in front.”
Also looking to extend their seasons are the Rosebud-Lott Cougars and Bartlett Bulldogs.
The 2A Cougars (22-13), paced by John Paul Reyna’s 13 points per game, another 10 from Stephen Buhl and other contributions from Zach Buhl, Nathan Truesdale, Jordan Landrum and Johnathan Adamez, face Groveton (11-8) at 7:30 tonight in Madisonville. The winner plays Grapeland or Chilton.
Bartlett (17-7), meanwhile, challenges Milford in a 1A matchup at 6 tonight in Lorena. Morgan or Laneville await.