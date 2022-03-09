BRYAN — Maddison Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out 17, and Temple opened District 12-6A with a 10-0 victory over Bryan on Wednesday night.
The league opener for both was postponed from Tuesday because of weather.
Ruiz took a no-hitter into the sixth when Bryan (9-6) picked up its lone hit with one out in the inning. The only other Lady Vikings baserunners reached via two walks.
Lily Wiser’s two-run home run in the first inning set the tone for the Tem-Cats (9-7) on offense. Wiser finished 2-for-4 with a triple to go with the HR, and Chloe Prentiss, Jordyn Valdez, Kaegan Yepma and Ruiz had one RBI apiece. Elise Munoz also went 2-for-4 for Temple.
The Tem-Cats tacked on five runs in the fifth for a 7-0 lead, scored one more in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Temple 10, Bryan 0
Temple 200 051 2 — 10 9 0
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
W—Ruiz. L—Alvarado. HR—T: Wiser. 3B—T: Wiser. 2B—T: Prentiss.
Records — Temple 9-7; Bryan 9-6.