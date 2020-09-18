ROCKDALE — Bellville built a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised to 41-14 win over Rockdale in a non-district tilt on Friday.
Cam’ron Valdez scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to close the gap to 21-6. The Brahmas (4-0) then opened it wider, however, on an 18-yard run by Kyle Peschel and a 7-yard run by Richard Reese to make it 35-7.
The Tigers (2-2) got a 19-yard run from Kobe Mitchell and a Mitchell-to-Christian Briggs 2-point conversion to close it to 35-14. That was as close as they could come, as the Brahmas capped the win with a 5-yard scoring pass from Jake Lischka to Brandt Okonski for the 42-14 final score.
Valdez rushed for 90 yards on seven carries and has 431 yards on 47 carries and seven touchdowns on the season. Mitchell was 6-for-10 passing for 63 yards, bringing his season totals to 37 completions on 58 attempts for 537 yards and six touchdowns.
BELLVILLE 42, ROCKDALE 14
Bellville 7 14 7 14 — 42
Rockdale 0 0 6 8 — 14
Bel — Richard Reese 36 run (Benito Florencio kick)
Bel — Robert Briggs 57 pass from Jake Lischka (Tyler Fishbeck kick)
Bel — Briggs 22 pass from Lischka (Florencio kick)
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 4 run (kick failed)
Bel — Kyle Peschel 18 run (Florencio kick)
Bel — Reese 7 run (Florencio kick)
Roc — Kobe Mitchell 19 run (Christian Briggs pass from Mitchell)
Bel — Brandt Okonski 5 pass from Lischka (Florencio kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Roc
First downs 19 15
Rushes-yards 41-316 37-181
Passing yards 90 105
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 12-17-1
Punts-average 2-44 3-38.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bellville: Reese 16-155, Peschel 10-89, Briggs 9-41, Lischka 1-17, Royce Green 1-11, JoAngel Melendez 1-4, Lane Lischka 1-1, Reid McCann 2-(-2); Rockdale: Valdez 7-90, Drayton Castaneda 13-39, Mitchell 9-36, Robert Owens 5-17, Kesean Raven 3-(-1).
PASSING — Bellville: J.Lischka 4-6-0-90; Rockdale: Mitchell 6-10-1-63, Owens 6-7-0-42.
RECEIVING — Bellville: Briggs 3-85, Okonski 1-5; Rockdale: Kesean Raven 6-39, Anthony Dansby 4-49, Valdez 1-15, Hagen Land 1-2.
Salado 40
Mexia 21
MEXIA — Wrook Brown, Hutton Haire, and Noah Mescher scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Salado Eagles (3-1) pulled away from the Mexia Blackcats (1-3) in a non-district matchup.
Brown scored on a 2-yard run, and Haire added a 2-yarder to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead. The Blackcats scored to close it to 12-7 before Haire plunged in from the 1 and Mescher added a 2-yard TD run to extend the lead to 26-7.
After Mexia got within 26-14, Brown ran 26 yards to paydirt to make it 33-14. The Blackcats cut it to 33-21, but Mescher iced the victory with a 40-yard run that provided the final score.
Mescher finished with 138 yards and remained among area rushing leaders with 750 yards and 10 touchdowns. Caden Strickland added 90 yards rushing and caught two passes for 13 yards, the Eagles’ only completions on the night.
SALADO 40, MEXIA 21
Salado 0 12 7 21 — 40
Mexia 0 0 7 14 — 21
Sal — Wrook Brown 2 run (kick failed)
Sal — Hutton Haire 2 run (run failed)
Mex — touchdown (kick good)
Sal — Haire 1 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Noah Mescher 2 run (Brown kick)
Mex — touchdown (kick good)
Sal — Brown 26 run (Brown kick)
Mex — touchdown ((kick good)
Sal — Mescher 40 run (Joaquin Tobias kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Mescher 19-138, Caden Strickland 11-90, Reid Vincent 13-82, Brown 6-44, Haire 4-16.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 2-5-0-13.
RECEIVING — Salado: Strickland 2-13.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Gatesville 22
Hillsboro 16
GATESVILLE — The Gatesville Hornets got into the win column for the first time since 2018, downing the previously unbeaten Eagles in a tight contest.
The Hornets (1-2) gave up a 47-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter but blocked the extra point try by Hillsboro (3-1). From there it was all Hornets, who led 15-9 at the half and secured Luke Howard’s first win as head coach.
Gatesville’s home game against Lorena last week was canceled when Lorena officials learned on the way to the stadium that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hornets will be at Lampasas next week.
No other information was reported before press time.
West 35
Rogers 29
WEST — The Rogers Eagles rallied after trailing 21-9 at halftime, but Trey Janek’s fourth-quarter touchdown run propelled the West Trojans to victory in non-district action.
After the break, Rogers (1-3) got two TD runs from RJ Cook and one from Riley Dolgener to go on top 29-28, before Janek’s fourth scoring run of the night was the difference-maker for West (3-1).
Janek finished with 309 yards rushing for a Trojans offense that piled up 508 total yards.
Christian Riley ran for 78 yards, and Dolgener passed for 83 for the Eagles, who totaled 336 yards.
WEST 35, ROGERS 29
Rogers 6 3 13 7 — 29
West 14 7 7 7 — 35
West — Trey Janek 46 run (Alan Olvera kick)
West — Lawson Kendrick 14 run (Olvera kick)
Rog — Christian Riley 89 kick return (kick failed)
Rog — Julian Lashbrook 29 field goal
West — Janek 40 run (Olvera kick)
Rog — RJ Cook 2 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 1 run (kick failed)
West — Janek 41 run (Olvera kick)
Rog — Cook 8 run (Lashbrook kick)
West — Janek 33 run (Olvera kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog West
First downs 16 23
Rushes-yards 38-253 44-508
Passing yards 83 87
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-12-2 9-15-0
Punts-average 1-19 2-38
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-20 3-18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 9-78, Cook 14-77, Dolgener 7-50, John Hill 6-44, Alex Vargas 2-4; West: Janek 19-309, Landon Edwards 6-36, Kendrick 8-33, T.J. McCutcheon 9-28, Jacob Boggs 1-9, Wyatt Wolf 1-6.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 5-11-2-83, Riley 0-1-0-0; West: Edwards 9-15-0-87.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Jacob Glasgow 2-52, Vargas 1-17, Ben Hutka 2-14; West: Boggs 2-31, Grant Davis 2-25, Wolf 2-19, Dustin Vanek 2-15, Janek 1-(-3).
Smithville 63
Jarrell 6
JARRELL — The Smithville Tigers (2-2) raced to a 43-0 halftime advantage and cruised to a victory over the Jarrell Cougars (0-4) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Valley Mills 21
Moody 12
MOODY — The Valley Mills Eagles (2-2) scored a second-half touchdown and shut out the Moody Bearcats (1-3) over the final two quarters in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Crawford 13
Holland 8
CRAWFORD — The Crawford Pirates (4-0) built a 13-0 first-half lead and held off the Holland Hornets (3-1), who got a fourth-quarter touchdown and 2-point conversion from Ayden Tomasek, in a non-district matchup of unbeaten teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 20
Somerville 17
GRANGER — The Granger Lions (3-1) fought off the Somerville Yeguas (0-3) to win the teams’ District 13-2A-II opener.
No other information was reported before press time.
Iredell 55
Buckholts 46
BUCKHOLTS — The Iredell Dragons (1-1) outlasted the Buckholts Badgers (0-3) in a back-and-forth, non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported before press time.