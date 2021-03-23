BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Game 1
Temple College 5,
North Central Texas 4
NCT 200 001 1 — 4 4 3
Temple 012 010 1 — 5 9 2
Ramirez, Yarborough (5), Cabral (6) and Brannan. Medrano, Shadrick (7) and Diaz. W—Shadrick (2-0). L—Cabral (0-3). HR—N: Serfass, Rosas; T: Stephenson. 2B—N: Brannan; T: Jackson, Tilson.
Records — North Central Texas 11-10, 1-4; Temple 19-4, 7-2.
Game 2
Temple College 10,
North Central Texas 2 (8)
NTC 000 001 01 — 2 2 1
Temple 311 011 12 — 10 9 2
Stacey, Yarborough (6), Tovar (8) and Brannon. Blomquist, Mott (7), Fernandez (8) and Gonzales. W—Blomquist (2-0). L—Stacey. HR—T: Henry.
Records — North Central Texas 11-11, 1-5; Temple 20-4, 8-2.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 4, Killeen Ellison 1
Ellison 010 000 0 — 1 6 4
Temple 000 400 x — 4 4 0
Ramon Perez and Vascot. Wagaman and Williams. W—Wagaman. L—Ramon Perez. 2B—E: Marin.
Records — Ellison 5-12-2, 0-3; Temple 12-6, 2-1.
Belton 8, Harker Heights 0
Heights 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Belton 010 007 x — 8 9 1
Mitchell, Millsap (6) and Wells. Shadrick and Babcock. W—Shadrick. L—Mitchell. 3B—B: Shadrick. 2B—H: Wells; B: Johnson 2, Jones, Gurnett.
Records — Harker Heights 7-9-1, 2-1; Belton 13-2-1, 3-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 6, Academy 2
Academy 100 001 0 — 2 1 2
Rogers 010 500 x — 6 3 1
Lawton, Tomasek (5) and Smith. Guzman and Hoelscher. W—Guzman. L—Lawton. 2B—A: Gardener; R: Guzman.
Records — Academy NA, 1-1; Rogers 10-6, 3-0.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 10, Rosebud-Lott 0
Holland 300 302 2 — 10 11 1
R-Lott 000 000 0 — 0 2 9
Pursche and Botts. Barton and Ellison. W—Pursche. L—Barton. HR—H: Pursche. 2B—H: Pursche.
Records — Holland 13-5, 4-0; R-Lott NA, 1-3.
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 12, Killeen Ellison 3
Ellison 101 001 0 — 3 10 0
Lake Belton 401 034 x — 12 11 0
W—Jordan. L—Reyes. HR—B: Myers, Jordan. 3B—E: Brodine. 2B—E: Eakins; B: Rodriguez, Barton, Nunes.
Records — Ellison 8-5, 2-3; Belton 6-8-2, 3-2.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 9, Salado 4
Salado 000 301 0 — 4 5 2
Lake Belton 504 000 x — 9 11 1
Waters, Hudson (1) and Oborski. Fredrick and Jensen. W—Fredrick. L—Waters. HR—L: C.Schultz 2, Lux, Deleon. 3B—S: Oborski. 2B—S: Hudson, Preston; L: Holman, Hoffman, C.Schultz, Lux.
Records — Salado 10-10, 0-2; Lake Belton 16-4, 2-0.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 4, Rogers 2
Academy 001 030 0 — 4 9 1
Rogers 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
VandenBout and Hesler. Mucha and Borgeson. W—VandenBout. L—Mucha. 2B—A: VandenBout 2, Beck.
Records — Academy NA; Rogers 10-4, 4-1.
DISTRICT 13-2A
Bosqueville 13,
Bruceville-Eddy 0 (5)
B-Eddy 000 00 — 0 0 0
Bosqueville 150 7x — 13 8 0
Warrick and Carnes. L—Warrick.