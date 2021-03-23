BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Game 1

Temple College 5,

North Central Texas 4

NCT 200 001 1 — 4 4 3

Temple 012 010 1 — 5 9 2

Ramirez, Yarborough (5), Cabral (6) and Brannan. Medrano, Shadrick (7) and Diaz. W—Shadrick (2-0). L—Cabral (0-3). HR—N: Serfass, Rosas; T: Stephenson. 2B—N: Brannan; T: Jackson, Tilson.

Records — North Central Texas 11-10, 1-4; Temple 19-4, 7-2.

Game 2

Temple College 10,

North Central Texas 2 (8)

NTC 000 001 01 — 2 2 1

Temple 311 011 12 — 10 9 2

Stacey, Yarborough (6), Tovar (8) and Brannon. Blomquist, Mott (7), Fernandez (8) and Gonzales. W—Blomquist (2-0). L—Stacey. HR—T: Henry.

Records — North Central Texas 11-11, 1-5; Temple 20-4, 8-2.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 4, Killeen Ellison 1

Ellison 010 000 0 — 1 6 4

Temple 000 400 x — 4 4 0

Ramon Perez and Vascot. Wagaman and Williams. W—Wagaman. L—Ramon Perez. 2B—E: Marin.

Records — Ellison 5-12-2, 0-3; Temple 12-6, 2-1.

Belton 8, Harker Heights 0

Heights 000 000 0 — 0 5 2

Belton 010 007 x — 8 9 1

Mitchell, Millsap (6) and Wells. Shadrick and Babcock. W—Shadrick. L—Mitchell. 3B—B: Shadrick. 2B—H: Wells; B: Johnson 2, Jones, Gurnett.

Records — Harker Heights 7-9-1, 2-1; Belton 13-2-1, 3-0.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 6, Academy 2

Academy 100 001 0 — 2 1 2

Rogers 010 500 x — 6 3 1

Lawton, Tomasek (5) and Smith. Guzman and Hoelscher. W—Guzman. L—Lawton. 2B—A: Gardener; R: Guzman.

Records — Academy NA, 1-1; Rogers 10-6, 3-0.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 10, Rosebud-Lott 0

Holland 300 302 2 — 10 11 1

R-Lott 000 000 0 — 0 2 9

Pursche and Botts. Barton and Ellison. W—Pursche. L—Barton. HR—H: Pursche. 2B—H: Pursche.

Records — Holland 13-5, 4-0; R-Lott NA, 1-3.

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 12, Killeen Ellison 3

Ellison 101 001 0 — 3 10 0

Lake Belton 401 034 x — 12 11 0

W—Jordan. L—Reyes. HR—B: Myers, Jordan. 3B—E: Brodine. 2B—E: Eakins; B: Rodriguez, Barton, Nunes.

Records — Ellison 8-5, 2-3; Belton 6-8-2, 3-2.

DISTRICT 19-4A

Lake Belton 9, Salado 4

Salado 000 301 0 — 4 5 2

Lake Belton 504 000 x — 9 11 1

Waters, Hudson (1) and Oborski. Fredrick and Jensen. W—Fredrick. L—Waters. HR—L: C.Schultz 2, Lux, Deleon. 3B—S: Oborski. 2B—S: Hudson, Preston; L: Holman, Hoffman, C.Schultz, Lux.

Records — Salado 10-10, 0-2; Lake Belton 16-4, 2-0.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 4, Rogers 2

Academy 001 030 0 — 4 9 1

Rogers 200 000 0 — 2 4 1

VandenBout and Hesler. Mucha and Borgeson. W—VandenBout. L—Mucha. 2B—A: VandenBout 2, Beck.

Records — Academy NA; Rogers 10-4, 4-1.

DISTRICT 13-2A

Bosqueville 13,

Bruceville-Eddy 0 (5)

B-Eddy 000 00 — 0 0 0

Bosqueville 150 7x — 13 8 0

Warrick and Carnes. L—Warrick.