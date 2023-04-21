Hallford Field looked pristine Friday under the late-afternoon sun. Temple’s playoff chances appeared even brighter.
Xavier Padilla struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, Isaac Ramos went 4-for-4 and the Wildcats downed Copperas Cove 5-2 to stay in the postseason hunt as District 12-6A headed toward the final week of the regular season.
“It’s a pretty big win, especially since we’ve worked so hard,” Padilla, a senior right-hander, said. “We need these wins to stay alive.”
Temple (11-16, 4-6) is still kicking and began the day one game behind fourth-place Bryan and three back of third-place Harker Heights. Those two teams played each other Friday night in a game that did not end before press time.
The top four teams earn playoff berths.
The Wildcats’ victory over the Bulldawgs — Temple’s second straight in 12-6A, after Aric Hickman’s walkoff RBI single April 11 against the Knights, and third overall — was a key first step for head coach Liam Fach’s bunch, which has been in got-to-have-it mode since a five-game skid sent it below the league’s top four.
“We’ve known that we’ve had our backs against the wall the last few games. So the must-win was a factor. That’s been a focus. But, really, Cove has knocked us out of the playoff chase the last two years. So, there wasn’t much more needed motivation,” said Fach, referring to losses to Cove in 2021 and 2022 regular-season finales that left the Wildcats on the outside looking in. “That right there had the boys fired up for this game.”
In a contest that got underway at 4:30 p.m., there was no need to turn on the stadium lights, though Padilla — whose lengthy relief appearance versus the Knights 11 days ago was pivotal in that win — managed to shine anyway.
He worked in and out of trouble but allowed just six hits, four walks and two runs to go with his half-dozen strikeouts.
“I feel like, in my opinion, I could’ve done a little better,” Padilla said. “I gave up too many walks. But I did fight a lot.”
That grit didn’t surprise Fach.
“He is an absolute competitor. We asked the seniors what they want to be remembered by and his answer was ‘a dog.’ That’s what he is — a dog. He loves the game of baseball. He wants the ball in his hands,” Fach said. “His four years here have been up and down. He didn’t get to play the last two years, so he worked hard to get back by doing what he needs to do in school and on the field.”
It was scoreless until Evan Machuca’s RBI single off Cove starter Blaine Butler plated Jesaiah Hernandez with one out in the second inning.
The Bulldawgs (9-18-1, 2-9) used a pair of Wildcats errors in the third to tie it at 1-all before Temple countered in the bottom of the frame with Parker Madsen’s run-scoring single to right that brought around Naeten Mitchell from second, and Roman Rios’ pop fly that was misplayed in shallow right field allowing Lezlie Jackson to score for a 3-1 advantage.
It was 4-1 after Ramos, who had one double and three singles to bat 1.000 for the afternoon, scurried home on Madsen’s fielder’s choice grounder on which Hickman was caught in a rundown between second and third to end the fourth.
“Recently, I had been struggling at the plate. I just had to calm myself down, see my pitch and hit it,” Ramos said.
Cove sliced the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth when Manual Chaco lined a single to right to chase in Butler, who went 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
Jackson drew a one-out walk, stole second and third then scored on a wild pitch from reliever Trent Sanders in the sixth to provide the Wildcats some insurance.
Padilla’s final pitch was Chaco’s groundout to third in the seventh. Ramos entered and retired the lone batter he faced to close out the victory.
“(Padilla) mixed it up well. They were calling good pitches and were throwing better pitches in spots,” Bulldawgs head coach Vince Lavallee said. “But, we had plenty of opportunities. It just seemed every time we answered they would capitalize on our mistakes.”
Temple will know exactly how many wins it will need out of its final two games — on the road Tuesday versus Cove and at home April 28 against the Vikings — to break into the playoffs for the first time since 2018 when they wake up today. The objective, Fach said, is to go 2-for-2 down the stretch.
“They are showing that, with their backs against the wall, they can come out, throw some punches and survive. I think we are on the right track. We are getting hot at the right time,” he said. “We are going to get after it on Monday to start the fire again. It’s the end of the season so we have to finish strong, and we are in a good position to do that.”