BELTON — Kirsten Bush watched her shot from close range sail high over the crossbar and out of bounds, an all too familiar result for the Belton Lady Tigers against the Temple Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night. The junior forward didn’t think a chance for redemption would come so soon, but then again, a lot of things played out unexpectedly at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
With the game tied at 1-all, Bush took a pass from Makenna Morrow and capitalized just 2 minutes after her missed opportunity to help lead Belton over Temple 3-1 in the team’s second meeting of the District 12-6A slate.
The victory kept the Lady Tigers (14-2-3, 12-0) on top of the standings, while Temple (6-9-2, 6-3-2) remained in the playoff hunt in third place with five regular-season games remaining.
For much of the first half, the shots that normally find the back netting for the Lady Tigers were just off, leaving Temple clinging to a 1-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early advantage in the ninth minute after Arianna Cruz intercepted the ball deep in Belton territory and beat Lady Tigers keeper Katelyn Chrisman.
It took Belton nearly the rest of the first half to answer, but Morrow finally got the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard with a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the goal to send the game into halftime deadlocked.
Bush thought she broke the tie in the 50th minute before getting a second chance to give Belton the lead. After receiving a precise pass from Morrow, Bush’s shot rolled past Temple keeper Fatima Castillo and pushed Belton ahead 2-1.
Temple remained aggressive on offense but managed only one shot on goal after Cruz’s score. Things got worse for Temple after the Lady Wildcats were whistled for a handball in the penalty area in the 71st minute, and Sophie Elliott put the finishing touches on Belton’s victory with a penalty kick past Castillo, who finished with six saves.
The Lady Wildcats are the only 12-6A team to score multiple goals against the Lady Tigers this season. Temple fell 2-1 in the teams’ meeting last month.