CENTERVILLE — The last few years have been very different for the boys basketball programs at Rosebud-Lott and Grapeland. Entering Tuesday night’s Class 2A playoff clash, the Cougars were making their first appearance in the regional quarterfinals since 2001. The Sandies, however, felt right at home, looking to advance to the regional tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.
It was that experience for Grapeland that helped the Sandies weather Rosebud-Lott’s third-quarter run and pull away down the stretch.
After the Cougars went on a 12-4 surge to nearly erase Grapeland’s lead in the third, the Sandies answered with a 16-2 burst in the fourth to defeat Rosebud-Lott 75-62 and advance to the Region III tournament.
Rosebud-Lott (23-10) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to nearly take the lead with the help of key adjustments to start the third quarter. Jordan Landrum scored eight of his 11 points in the first 4 minutes of the period with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup. Steven Buhl and Jonathan Adamez added layups to bring Rosebud-Lott within 46-44 with 4:20 left in the third.
“We knew we had to come out in the second half with some urgency and try to surprise them,” said Buhl, who scored a team-high 22 points. “We played good. We should have finished this game out with a win. We played well and gave them a challenge, but we should have won the game.”
The Cougars outscored the Sandies 20-13 in the third and trailed by three entering the fourth. Adamez converted a layup 45 seconds into the fourth to make it 55-54, but Grapeland (34-1) outscored Rosebud-Lott by 14 over the ensuing 4 minutes to build a 71-56 lead with just more than 3 minutes remaining. John Reyna and Nathan Truesdale made shots for the Cougars over the waning minutes, but Grapeland’s lead was too much to overcome.
“We had a few turnovers in the crucial moments of the game and that hindered us from jumping ahead,” said Rosebud-Lott head coach Marvin Whitfield, whose team committed 11 first-quarter turnovers and 27 overall. “If we would have taken care of the ball better and pushed up on them a little better, we would have been in good shape.
“I’ve told my guys all year that we’re talented and athletic enough to play with anyone in the state in Class 2A. We gave it a run, just those turnovers really hurt us.”
Adamez and Reyna finished with eight points apiece, and Zack Buhl added seven for Rosebud-Lott.
BJ Lamb scored 29 points for Grapeland, and Cadarian Wiley added 20 on 10-of-11 shooting. Keizon Ashford finished with 14, including 10 in the second half. The Sandies will play Tenaha in the Region III semifinals in Bryan.
“We just had to keep our mind on the game and not worry about what else was happening,” Lamb said. “They had all the momentum in the third quarter, but we came back and got some of it back. We slowed the game down and closed it out.”
After Rosebud-Lott went 8-for-16 from the field in the third quarter, the Cougars followed that up by going 2-for-9 in the fourth. Grapeland made just five of 14 attempts in the third but bounced back by going 8-for-18 over the final 8 minutes.
“We did not shoot the ball very well tonight,” said Grapeland head coach Cody Pierce, referencing the Sandies’ 1-for-22 shooting from beyond the arc. “A lot of that has to do with Rosebud-Lott. They did a great job defensively on us and made things hard.
“We’re excited to be playing in the regional tournament. Maybe it wasn’t as pretty offensively as we would have liked it, but we’re moving on.”
Grapeland’s signature run-and-gun offense pushed the Sandies to a 7-2 lead out of the gate, and their full-court press was a main factor in Rosebud-Lott’s turnovers. Still, the Cougars trailed by only nine after the first quarter and used an 8-3 run late in the second to make it 42-32 by halftime.