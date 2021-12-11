UMHB women drop Hardin-Simmons

ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor outscored visiting Hardin-Simmons by 18 points in the second half of an American Southwest Conference game Saturday afternoon and picked up a 64-52 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.

Arieona Rosborough had a team-high 13 points for UMHB (5-2, 3-0), which outscored the Cowgirls (8-2, 3-2) 22-10 over the final 9 minutes of the second half. Weade Adeleke added 10 points, and Ashley Fox and Bethany McLeod each scored nine for the Lady Crusaders.

Parris Palmer led Hardin-Simmons with 19 points. Samantha Tatum had 12 and Brittany Schnabel 11.

Crusaders fall to Cowboys in ASC action

ABILENE — Hardin-Simmons outlasted Mary Hardin-Baylor 80-77 in an American Southwest Conference showdown Saturday, snapping the Crusaders’ four-game winning streak.

Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting for UMHB (5-1, 2-1), which trailed 33-28 at halftime. Ty Prince and Luke Feely each chipped in 14 points for the Crusaders.

The Cowboys (8-1, 5-0) had five players reach double figures, led by Steven Quinn’s 19 points.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

Thorndale tournament

Rogers 67, Thorndale 55

Rogers 26 15 11 15 — 67

Thorndale 16 6 15 18 — 55

Rogers (11-4) — Craig 34, Sebek 10, Davis 9, Dolgener 6, Bennett 6, Shelton 2.

Thorndale — Kovar 14, Betak 13, Beasley 8, Roberts 6, McCoy 6, Johnson 5, Cauble 2.

Academy tournament

Lake Belton 55, Grandview 51

Lake Belton (9-5) — Wilcox 15, Flores 10, Gossett 8, Hammond 6, Khan 5, King 4, Brazzle 3, Bridges 2.

Late Friday

Georgetown Gateway Prep 63, Rogers 58

Rogers 11 13 25 9 — 58

Gateway Prep 15 16 18 14 — 63

Rogers (9-4) — Craig 24, Sebek 12, Dolgener 10, Bennett 8, Shelton 2, Davis 1.

Gateway Prep — Route 19, Bell 16, Eddins 15, Ndubisi 3, Davis 2, Gandy 2, Hartress 2, Cartlow 2, Cantrell 2.

Rogers 61, Lago Vista 35

Lago Vista 9 9 8 9 — 35

Rogers 17 19 15 10 — 61

Lago Vista — Diambrose 14, Ditto 13, McKee 6, Zalaska 2.

Rogers (10-4) — Sebek 25, Craig 9, Bennett 9, Dolgener 8, Davis 4, Shelton 4, Cook 2.

Other Saturday scores

San Antonio San Antonian Prep 52, Belton 36

Waco Connally 65, Academy 46

Mumford 49, Salado 43

China Spring 51, Gatesville 39

Riesel 44, Moody 33

Madisonville 73, Cameron Yoe 65

GIRLS

Saturday scores

Moody def. Corsicana Mildred

Salado 41, Georgetown (9th) 35