UMHB women drop Hardin-Simmons
ABILENE — Mary Hardin-Baylor outscored visiting Hardin-Simmons by 18 points in the second half of an American Southwest Conference game Saturday afternoon and picked up a 64-52 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
Arieona Rosborough had a team-high 13 points for UMHB (5-2, 3-0), which outscored the Cowgirls (8-2, 3-2) 22-10 over the final 9 minutes of the second half. Weade Adeleke added 10 points, and Ashley Fox and Bethany McLeod each scored nine for the Lady Crusaders.
Parris Palmer led Hardin-Simmons with 19 points. Samantha Tatum had 12 and Brittany Schnabel 11.
Crusaders fall to Cowboys in ASC action
ABILENE — Hardin-Simmons outlasted Mary Hardin-Baylor 80-77 in an American Southwest Conference showdown Saturday, snapping the Crusaders’ four-game winning streak.
Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting for UMHB (5-1, 2-1), which trailed 33-28 at halftime. Ty Prince and Luke Feely each chipped in 14 points for the Crusaders.
The Cowboys (8-1, 5-0) had five players reach double figures, led by Steven Quinn’s 19 points.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
Thorndale tournament
Rogers 67, Thorndale 55
Rogers 26 15 11 15 — 67
Thorndale 16 6 15 18 — 55
Rogers (11-4) — Craig 34, Sebek 10, Davis 9, Dolgener 6, Bennett 6, Shelton 2.
Thorndale — Kovar 14, Betak 13, Beasley 8, Roberts 6, McCoy 6, Johnson 5, Cauble 2.
Academy tournament
Lake Belton 55, Grandview 51
Lake Belton (9-5) — Wilcox 15, Flores 10, Gossett 8, Hammond 6, Khan 5, King 4, Brazzle 3, Bridges 2.
Late Friday
Georgetown Gateway Prep 63, Rogers 58
Rogers 11 13 25 9 — 58
Gateway Prep 15 16 18 14 — 63
Rogers (9-4) — Craig 24, Sebek 12, Dolgener 10, Bennett 8, Shelton 2, Davis 1.
Gateway Prep — Route 19, Bell 16, Eddins 15, Ndubisi 3, Davis 2, Gandy 2, Hartress 2, Cartlow 2, Cantrell 2.
Rogers 61, Lago Vista 35
Lago Vista 9 9 8 9 — 35
Rogers 17 19 15 10 — 61
Lago Vista — Diambrose 14, Ditto 13, McKee 6, Zalaska 2.
Rogers (10-4) — Sebek 25, Craig 9, Bennett 9, Dolgener 8, Davis 4, Shelton 4, Cook 2.
Other Saturday scores
San Antonio San Antonian Prep 52, Belton 36
Waco Connally 65, Academy 46
Mumford 49, Salado 43
China Spring 51, Gatesville 39
Riesel 44, Moody 33
Madisonville 73, Cameron Yoe 65
GIRLS
Saturday scores
Moody def. Corsicana Mildred
Salado 41, Georgetown (9th) 35