BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor has a startling lineup on both sides of the ball that is skilled enough to compete for a national championship. And after spending the first six games of the regular season building depth on defense, the Crusaders’ primary concern now shifts to the offense as they look for a backup quarterback — behind starter Kyle King — who is capable of producing at a high level.
“If something was to happen to Kyle King, we’re not sure we’d have a lot of confidence right now in his backup. We have to address that,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “We have to get a quarterback ready to come in and help us, if we need him.”
Those worries seem to have led to a position change for Tommy Bowden, a junior who started the first three games last spring before King took over.
Bowden completed only 11 of 21 pass attempts with an interception in reserve duty this season and struggled in several areas during last week’s rout of Texas Lutheran, so the coaching staff believes it is time to see if the skills of the athletic, 6-foot, 200-pounder can be put to better use elsewhere on the field.
“We talked to Tommy, and we’re going to move him to a different position. He is too talented to play like he has been,” Fredenburg said. “He’s such a great kid and great competitor, and he loves this place. We’re going to see if we can get him playing on defense.”
If the switch works, that means No. 2 UMHB (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) will have senior Ryan Redding and 6-4 sophomore Jackson Tingler as the top backups to King in Saturday’s matchup with Sul Ross State (1-4, 1-4) in Alpine.
“(Building depth) has to happen in practice with guys getting a lot of reps,” Fredenburg said. “It’s important in practice that you rehearse and rehearse and rehearse, and then in the game — instead of being a thought process — it just becomes a reaction. We have to be able to give guys plenty of reps in practice. And then when they’re called upon in a ballgame, they have to go in and execute.”
The Crusaders have had success moving players from one side of the ball to the other. This season, freshman Durand Hill switched from running back to linebacker and recovered a fumble as a backup last week.
“I felt like Durand Hill performed well at linebacker,” Fredenburg said. “We try to get guys in a position where they can fit into our scheme on offense or defense and be successful.”
Getting stingy
After giving up 28 first-half points to Hardin-Simmons on Sept. 25, the Crusaders yielded only three points over the last eight quarters and are allowing only nine points per game.
“Our defensive linemen are starting to mature and develop into some really good players. The big, critical thing was the play of our linebackers,” Fredenburg said. “(Linebackers coach Jack Johnson) did a good job last week getting them prepared, and they did a great job.”
Injuries
Sophomore offensive tackle Ethan Ruckman injured his right ankle in the first half last week and watched the remainder of the game from the sideline on crutches. His status, as well as that of senior linebacker Mikkah Hackett (leg), is up in the air this week.
“Ethan thinks he’ll be ready. He’s getting a lot of attention from the trainers. There’s some pain and swelling they’re trying to get out,” Fredenburg said. “And hopefully, we get Mikkah Hackett back pretty soon, and we’ll see if he can step in and play some.”
Staying put
The D3foootball.com website posted a story last week saying the NCAA had decided to move the ASC out of stacked Region 6 and into Region 3. But after UMHB associate athletic director Darla Kirby and a conference official checked with the NCAA, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“Darla has been running it down, and I don’t think there’s any truth to it,” Fredenburg said of the move.
Poll unchanged
The top 10 teams in this week’s Division III coaches poll remained unchanged, topped by reining national champion North Central (6-0), followed by UMHB, Wisconsin-Whitewater (6-0), Mount Union (6-0), St. John’s (6-0), Linfield (5-0), Delaware Valley (6-0), Hardin-Simmons (5-1), Wheaton (5-1) and Central (6-0) — five of which are in Region 6.