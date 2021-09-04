No matter where he’s been around the world or the looming conflicts nearby, Joe Lizama has created the time to organize, play and referee volleyball matches.
Volleyball and other sports have been a lifeline for him since his youth in Guam and throughout his 26-year military career.
It remains just as much so now in his retirement.
“I was the kind of kid who played sports all the time,” said Lizama, 55, who resides in Harker Heights. “We played football, volleyball, basketball and soccer. My passion is volleyball.
“We played in our villages outdoors or at church. We played anytime we could. When I joined the military, I continued to play.”
Lizama is the all-important assignor for the Heart of Texas volleyball officiating chapter when he’s not on the road calling Big 12, Southland, WAC, American, Conference USA, Lone Star Conference, plus Division III and junior college matches. Also, that’s when he’s not calling middle school matches, and club tournaments mixed in with basketball and soccer officiating gigs.
About two-thirds of his military career was spent at Fort Hood, but he did tours in Germany, Iraq and Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War, among other Army stints.
Everywhere he was he found time for volleyball.
“I had to find some outlet to get my mind off of what we were doing,” he said. “When you’re deployed like that, you have to find an outlet.”
Lizama and friends found a space in Saudi Arabia to create a lit outdoor court and started “King of the Beach” tournaments. Play started at sundown to avoid the brutal 110-degree heat and involved players from all military branches.
“Iraq was more dangerous,” he said. “There was a lot of stuff going on around Baghdad and Camp Victory. I started a league there. In the middle of playing we would hear an alarm. You’ve got to react. They would shoot rockets and mortars and don’t care who it hurts and kills.”
Lizama eventually returned to Fort Hood in 2009, retired in 2012 and has settled in with Debby, his understanding wife of 30 years. He immediately got back involved in officiating and typically can be found in a gym near or far.
Despite his vast experience and high profile, no match of any age division is beneath him. Seeing young players improve and develop skills over time provides the satisfaction he seeks from the sport.
“It keeps me active and I love the sport,” said Lizama, who played high-level volleyball on a regional circuit in the late 1990s and early 2000s. “I have three eyes for the game — as a player, a coach and an official. I love that part of it.
“I don’t mind (officiating for 11 and 12 year olds). I just enjoy watching those kids, especially when it gets so loud. I love hearing that enjoyment.”
Volleyball officiating is not immune to the participation struggles other sports have with regard to retaining members and having adequate coverage for a region with more than two dozen high schools and at least 35 middle schools. Lizama said his comfort level for active officials is between 70 and 75 in his chapter. They are currently sitting at 60. Recruiting is an ongoing process as the numbers for those coming in generally match those getting out.
The volleyball crowds don’t tend to be quite as vociferous as you tend to hear in other sports. Part of it is just the nature of the game. Points are played in rapid fashion and there’s simply no time to linger long over some perceived injustice. Another may be that the average patron may not understand the nuances of the game or some of the calls being made. But, like officiating any sport, it’s not for the thin-skinned.
“It’s not for everyone,” Lizama said. “The younger ones may get yelled at and think, ‘Is this how it’s going to be?’”
Lizama puts some serious mileage on his vehicles, mostly driving to all of his collegiate assignments. He spent last weekend working a tournament at Abilene Christian and this weekend officiated for Texas Tech.
“I’m really available anytime to travel wherever during the Division I conferences’ season,” he said.
From the villages of Guam to the desert regions of the Middle East serving the country to the more comfortable air-conditioned venues of Central Texas and throughout the state, Lizama is a tireless volleyball officiating warrior.
Passion will do that.