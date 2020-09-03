Tonight’s Games
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON at SAN ANTONIO DAVENPORT
Davenport Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 1-0; Davenport Wolves 1-0
Last week: Lake Belton 48, Stephenville JV 0; Davenport 35, Fredericksburg JV 0
Broncos to watch: QB Conner Crews, RB/LB Tristan Robin, WR/QB/DB Micah Hudson, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz, RB/LB Daniel Hardin.
Note: Tonight marks a battle between two first-year football teams that are fresh off recording their first wins last week, when Lake Belton and Davenport had little trouble against their junior varsity opponents. The Broncos secured a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and added on for a 42-0 advantage by halftime. Brandon Bell recorded Lake Belton’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run. Quarterback Connor Crews threw one touchdown pass each to Selman Bridges and Connor Bartz. Daniel Hardin ran for a score and Micah Hudson returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, while the Broncos defense smothered the Stephenville JV.
GLEN ROSE at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Glen Rose Tigers 1-0; Gatesville Hornets 0-1
Last week: Glen Rose 27, Springtown 13; Llano 45, Gatesville 16
Last year’s meeting: Glen Rose 45, Gatesville 6
Tigers to watch: QB Austin Worthen, RB Sean Dodson, WR Kanyon Keese, WR Camden Raymond, DL Max Hood, OL Harley Bowman.
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney.
Note: The Hornets showed improvement on offense last week but are still searching for their first victory since the 2018 season. Mullins threw for 199 yards and two TDs in his first game since moving to Gatesville, and Delong ran for 81 yards. To break into the win column, the Hornets will need a better performance from their defense after allowing 556 yards last week. The Glen Rose offense is fueled by Worthen, who passed for 130 yards and a score to go with 101 yards and two TDs on the ground in the opener. Keese is one of his top targets and hauled in three catches for 81 yards and a score last week.
JARRELL at FREDERICKSBURG
Battlin’ Billie Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-1; Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies 1-0
Last week: Burnet 46, Jarrell 6; Fredericksburg 55, Monahans 20
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Weston Miller, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Battlin’ Billies to watch: RB Judson Beard, RB Gavin French, LB Logan Metzger, QB Cole Immel.
Note: The run-heavy Battlin’ Billies will be a second straight tough test for a young Jarrell defense that allowed 336 yards on the ground last week. Beard, a junior, is Fredericksburg’s playmaker and led the Billies in rushing, and receiving last week. The Cougars got 91 yards rushing from Warren last week but totaled only 149 yards.
GRANDVIEW at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Grandview Zebras 1-0; Salado Eagles 1-0
Last week: Grandview 31, Malakoff 24 (OT); Salado 46, Troy 27
Zebras to watch: QB/FS Dane Jentsch, WR/DB Luke Ferguson, DE/TE Demetrious Crownover, LB Matt Lehnhardt, OL Cade Fedor.
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Stricklin, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB LaTrell Jenkins, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Note: Salado head coach Alan Haire said former college teammate and current Grandview defensive coordinator Clint Jentsch contacted him about setting up this matchup, which looks intriguing on paper and figures to be physical in the trenches. Mescher, Vincent and Strickland helped the Eagles pile up more than 400 yards rushing last week. Dane Jentsch, who’s led the Zebras to back-to-back Class 3A Division I state championships, got off to a strong start in Grandview’s opener, passing for 238 yards and two TDs, rushing for 75 yards and the game-winning TD, and catching a scoring pass. Salado will need to limit the Zebras’ big plays and avoid costly momentum-swinging mistakes to increase its chances of victory.
ACADEMY at CLIFTON
Cub Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 1-0; Clifton Cubs 0-1
Last week: Academy 20, Rogers 15; Sanger 25, Clifton 14
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Darion Franklin, RB Trenton Flanagan, WR Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Cubs to watch: QB Griffin Phillips, RB/LB Jimmie Taylor, RB/DE Alex De La Hoya, OL/DL Robert Cathey, OL Michael McDowell, LB Devin Byrd.
Note: One week after winning in their debut under new head coach Chris Lancaster, the Bees travel tonight in search of their second consecutive road victory. Cephus showed last week that he is fully healed from last year’s season-ending injury, throwing for an area-best 238 yards and two TDs. Seven of his completions were to fellow senior Jaylin McWilliams for 87 yards and a score. Academy’s defense gave up just 231 yards in the opener. Tonight, it faces a Clifton offense that relies heavily on the run. Taylor had 96 yards rushing last week and De La Hoya added 68 for a Cubs team that totaled only 10 yards passing.
BELLVILLE at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Bellville Brahmas 1-0; Yoe Yoemen 1-0
Last week: Bellville 34, Giddings 31; Yoe 21, Mexia 16
Brahmas to watch: QB Jake Lischka, RB Richard Reese, WR Robert Briggs, LB Garrett Babylon, DT Cole Powell.
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, WR Kason Goolsby, LB Colton Barbo.
Note: The Yoemen and Brahmas last played in 2017, a 40-14 victory for Yoe. Six sophomores started on defense last week for Yoe — including Barbo, who had a team-high 14 tackles — and the unit held up against the Blackcats. Zeinert settled in after an early interception in his first career start and finished with 206 yards and two TDs passing. Bellville typically runs it more than not, but Lischka completed 10 of 14 passes for 204 yards, including three TD connections for a Brahmas offense last week that also got 121 yards rushing from Reese.
TAYLOR at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Taylor Ducks 0-1; Rockdale Tigers 1-0
Last week: Robinson 26, Taylor 21; Rockdale 40, La Grange 14
Ducks to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Giovanni Walter, DB Ethan Sanchez, OL/DL Roston Razo, LB Justin Ramirez, LB Greg Davis.
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield.
Note: Last week’s win came at a price for the Tigers. Starting quarterback Jace Robinson broke his leg late in the first half and isn’t expected to return this season. Mitchell stepped in behind center and was 3-of-8 passing for 46 yards while rushing for 67 yards. Rockdale still managed 440 yards, thanks in part to Cam’ron Valdez’s 132 yards rushing. Rockdale’s defense gave up just 216 yards a week ago and aims to shut down a Taylor program seeking its 49th victory in the 85th installment of the schools’ rivalry series.
MEXIA at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Mexia Blackcats 0-1; Troy Trojans 0-1
Last week: Cameron Yoe 21, Mexia 16; Salado 46, Troy 27
Blackcats to watch: RB Jarrell Wiley, DL JeJauan Wright, WR Trey Holdman, WR/DB Le’Marion Miller, QB/WR Prince Banks.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Note: Coming off an all-state season in 2019, Hrbacek rushed for an area-high 281 yards and four touchdowns in his 2020 debut last week but Troy didn’t do much else on offense (313 yards total) in its three-TD defeat. The Trojans will look to get Carr, Martin and Hernandez going tonight against Mexia, which had a second-half rally come up short in Week 1. Holdman had a pair of TD runs for the Blackcats in the loss.
ROGERS at SAN SABA
Rogan Field
Records: Rogers Eagles 0-1; San Saba Armadillos 1-0
Last week: Academy 20, Rogers 15; San Saba 56, Eldorado 14
Eagles to watch: RB RJ Cook, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, RB/DB Christian Riley, WR/DB Logan Hare, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR/DB Alex Vargas, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Armadillos to watch: QB Risien Shahan, RB/DB Stone Sears, RB/DB Wesley Lackey, WR/DB Logan Glover, LB Landon Yarbrough, OL Landin Short.
Note: Looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their season opener, the Eagles have their challenge cut out for them against a San Saba program that posted a 27-2 record over the previous two seasons. After totaling only 231 yards last week, Rogers will need to get its offense on track to keep pace with an Armadillos attack that is equally potent through the air and on the ground. Shahan threw for 165 yards and a TD and ran for 58 yards and a score last week. Sears had 185 yards and four TDs on the ground along with 67 yards receiving and another score, and Lackey rushed for 85 yards and a TD.
BOSQUEVILLE at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Holland Hornets 1-0; Bosqueville Bulldogs 0-0
Last week: Holland 27, Burton 12; Bosqueville, idle
Hornets to watch: RB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, OL/DL Ethan Rendon.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Luke Bradshaw, WR/LB Larson Hoffmeyer, RB/LB Dauvo McDonald, OL/DL Michael Hare, WR/DB Ryder Roark, OL/DL Nick Womack.
Note: Tonight’s matchup was moved from Bosqueville because of wet field conditions. After graduating a number of key pieces from last year’s team and implementing a new offensive scheme, Holland opened with a win last week against a perennial Class 2A Division II power. The Hornets led 13-0 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third to pull away. Tomasek led Holland with 89 yards rushing, including a 55-yard TD run. Evans ran for a score, Mann caught a touchdown pass, and Holland’s defense did the rest by allowing only 122 yards. Tonight marks the season opener for the Bulldogs, who return eight starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s playoff team. Bradshaw threw for 2,044 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior last season.
HICO at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Hico Tigers 1-0; Moody Bearcats 0-1
Last week: Hico 33, Waco Texas Wind Homeschool 6; Hamilton 54, Moody 0
Tigers to watch: QB Hut Thornton, RB Martin Cerda, WR Reese Polk, LB Cooper Roach.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB/LB Gavin Green, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven.
Note: Moody gets a second chance to post its first victory under new head coach Lonnie Judd. To succeed, the Bearcats will have to outplay a Tigers team that snapped an 11-game losing streak last week. Moody didn’t get much going on offense in the opener, finishing with 98 yards, and will try to get on track against a Hico defense that didn’t have to contend with too much last week against a homeschool opponent.
ROSEBUD-LOTT vs. WORTHAM
Blackcat Field, Mexia
Records: Wortham Bulldogs 1-0; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-1
Last week: Wortham 34, Itasca 6; Jewett Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34
Bulldogs to watch: RB Tanner Bean, QB/DB Ryken Lewis, OL/DL Kyler Jones, RB/LB Michael Chasteen, WR/DB Cade McCoslin, OL/LB Preston Sterling.
Cougars to watch: OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl, FB/LB John Paul Reyna, QB Jamarquis Johnson, LB Colby Coker, WR/DB Breon Lewis.
Note: Tonight’s game had to be moved from Rosebud-Lott’s home field because of the recent rain. The Cougars dropped their season opener last week, but their 34 points were more than their season total from a year ago. Johnson had quite a debut, leading Rosebud-Lott with 161 yards rushing, 197 yards and three total touchdowns in his first varsity game. Lewis caught five passes for 122 yards, had two TD receptions and ran for a score for the Cougars. Rosebud-Lott will have its hands full with Bean. The Bulldogs’ sophomore running back was a force last week, rushing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and catching two passes for 91 yards and a score. Jones and Chasteen led Wortham’s defense with 11 tackles each.
GRANGER at RIO VISTA
Eagle Field
Records: Granger Lions 1-0; Rio Vista Eagles 1-0
Last week: Granger 32, Axtell 0; Rio Vista 14, Santo 7
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Eagles to watch: QB Taylor Pritchett, WR Anthony Perez, DL Hunter Carpenter, LB Brent Hoffman, DB Wyatt Johnson, LB Noah Petty.
Note: After going three rounds deep in last year’s playoffs, Granger continued its winning ways last week in its first game under new head coach Stephen Brosch. Rhoades was stellar in the season opener, going 9-of-14 passing for 172 yards and three TDs while running for 140 yards and a score. Granger’s defense was equally impressive — yielding only 196 yards — and tonight will need to contain Pritchett (140 yards passing, 86 rushing, one TD last week) and Perez (103 yards rushing).
Saturday’s Game
— Non-district —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY vs. CRAWFORD
Rocket Field, Robinson
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-1; Crawford Pirates 1-0
Last week: Millsap 54, Bruceville-Eddy 14; Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0
Eagles to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, RB Chad Pate, WR Levi LaFavers, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert.
Pirates to watch: QB/LB Tanner Merenda, RB Breck Chambers, RB/DL Garrett Pearson, OL/DL Carter Hooser.
Note: This game originally was to be contested tonight in Crawford, but the host announced Thursday that its field wasn’t in playing shape because of the amount of rain the area received. Instead, the Eagles and Pirates will tangle at noon Saturday in Robinson. The Eagles will look to shore up their rush defense after allowing 491 yards on the ground last week. They’ll contend with Chambers, a sophomore, who rushed for almost 900 yards a year ago. In his varsity debut, Chad Pate collected 99 yards rushing on 19 carries.