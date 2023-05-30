Starting with the inaugural football game 15 years ago, through the addition of volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball since, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl has sent a slew of recently graduated high school seniors into their next chapter on an encouraging and uplifting note.
Some of them now are returning the favor.
For instance, Abbott’s Kyle Crawford suited up for the first Victory Bowl football game in 2009 and is back as a baseball coach for the Red vs. Blue diamond showcase Friday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Meanwhile, two of Belton High’s standouts from the Class of 2016 and Victory Bowl alumnae also are coaching this week.
Allison Waits will help lead the Blue volleyball squad on Saturday while Sidney (Holman) Mansell is a member of the Red softball staff for that contest Friday.
“Looking back, I just remember it being an experience where I made great friendships, and it really set the tone for building strong community before I went off to college,” said Waits, who played at Incarnate Word and currently is the head coach at Academy. “From the community service, to the devotional times and the practice on the court, it was a wonderful experience. And I’m still connected to some of those players on social media.”
In the coaching role this time around, Waits said she hopes to be a liaison to a memorable week for this year’s group of participants.
“I understand how valuable it can be. I want to make sure we offer not just the strong volleyball training but also help build a foundation before they head off to college,” Waits said. “We want to be positive connections for them later on.”
Mansell played in the first Victory Bowl softball game in 2016 when she earned the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart award — an end-of-week accolade now awarded every year. She was hired last summer as an assistant basketball and softball coach at Lake Belton following a collegiate career that included starring stops at Abilene Christian and Baylor.
FCA Heart of Texas southwest director Seth Chambliss, who oversees the baseball and softball components of the Victory Bowl, isn’t surprised former players are becoming involved in leadership roles. And he said coaches also are circling back for another chance or two or three at getting involved.
Other local coaches called into action this week are Kristi Wilk (volleyball), Liz Ramsey (volleyball), Emery Atkisson (baseball), Dallas Robertson (baseball), Diane Konerik (basketball), Marty Garcia (basketball) and Britt Campbell (basketball).
“This is one of those events that it’s kind of sneaky. At first, you assume that the game is what it’s about. But they soon realize that that’s just a small portion of the whole thing. When they get a glimpse of that, they just love every aspect of it,” Chambliss said. “They really plug in and engage with the kids and with the activities. They see the bigger picture.”
As always, the snapshot for this week is sure to be full of celebration, camaraderie and competition. What else is there to expect at an event that’s grown each year and even found a way to power through the pandemic in 2020?
“It’s a blast,” Waits said.
More than 300 participants, a number that includes band members and cheerleaders, from 12 counties in Central Texas are expected to participate this week. Some will share fellowship while staying with host families, and some will give back through community service projects.
The second annual girls and boys basketball games are slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, Thursday in Fairfield. The eighth softball and baseball games are simultaneous 6:30 p.m. starts Friday at UMHB’s Dee Dillon Field and Red Murff Field. The gridiron clash is 10 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium followed by a 3 p.m. first serve at Waco University for the 10th annual volleyball match.
In addition to the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart award for softball and baseball, the Bob McQueen MVP award is handed out to the football game’s top offensive and defensive players, the Molly Martinsen Braveheart Award will be bestowed upon one volleyball player, and the Duane Silver MVP award is up for grabs on the basketball court.