SAN ANTONIO — Near the end of a second half in which its defense was on the field for 20 of the 30 minutes, Mary Hardin-Baylor got two big sacks and the biggest stop of the game when it needed it most.
Because of that, the Crusaders’ quest for a second consecutive national championship continues.
Trying to protect a seven-point lead in the final minute with Trinity nearing the red zone, UMHB junior defensive tackle Tristan Green sacked Tucker Horn for a 16-yard loss with 22 seconds left and teammate Dorian Pittman hauled down Horn on the final play as the third-ranked Crusaders fought off the fifth-ranked Tigers for a 24-17 victory Saturday afternoon in an NCAA Division III second-round playoff game at Trinity Stadium.
It was a nerve-racking finish after UMHB was up 17-0 following the first play of the third quarter, but it was good enough to get the Crusaders (11-1) into the quarterfinals next week, when they’ll face No. 20 Bethel.
“Those guys on our D-line have a lot of heart and a lot of love for our team,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “They stayed positive and kept grinding until we got it done.”
According to Crusaders senior strong safety Tommy Bowden, the defensive unit had all the confidence in the world even as Trinity (11-1) rallied and threatened to force overtime.
“We knew if they don’t score there, they can’t win. We just tried to do what I thought we’d done a decent job most of the day of — bowing our necks and stopping them,” he said. “It was the same mentality we always have. We have a bunch of guys who know how to win.”
UMHB was in control after a first half in which it built a 10-0 lead with Kyle King’s 20-yard touchdown pass to KJ Miller along with Anthony Avila’s 31-yard field goal, all while holding Trinity to just 59 yards and two first downs through the initial 30 minutes.
And after Jamaal Hamilton turned a short King pass into a 60-yard TD on the first snap of the third, the Crusaders appeared to be off and running.
The Tigers had other ideas, though.
They finally got their offense in gear with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Horn’s 33-yard scoring pass to Cole Mango and, after UMHB answered with a 45-yard TD connection between King and Brandon Jordan, Trinity closed the gap to 24-10 with Blake Lin’s 23-yard field goal near the end of the third.
“We had some negative plays in the first half. When you have those against really good teams, it’s really hard to make up for that. (UMHB) did a really good job of not letting first-down plays come easily. Staying ahead of the chains in the second half really helped us,” said Horn, whose offense woke up after intermission to crank out 256 yards.
The Tigers continued to seize the momentum when they stopped Montana Miller for a 3-yard loss on a failed fake punt attempt by UMHB at the Trinity 34-yard line less than 2 minutes into the fourth. They needed just four plays to score on Horn’s 13-yard throw to Matthew Kovacevich that trimmed the margin to 24-17 with 11:34 remaining.
“I probably shouldn’t have gone for it with the fake punt,” Harmon said. “We were really good and aggressive with our play-calling in the third quarter. Once I called the fake punt and we didn’t make it, I thought we got conservative on both sides of the ball for a while.”
The Crusaders had a chance to pad their lead about 2 minutes later when Omari Frazier stripped the ball while sacking Horn, and UMHB defensive end Sante Parker recovered the fumble at the Tigers 40. However, the ensuing possession stalled at the 20, and Avila’s 37-yard field goal sailed wide left.
The Tigers then marched 55 yards in 5 minutes to reach the Crusaders 25, before the two final sacks sealed the outcome.
“We went out there with a squad that we were very confident with. We never blinked at halftime and went back out and executed extremely well,” Trinity head coach Jerheme Urban said. “We just didn’t make quite enough plays today to win against an outstanding football team.”
Horn was 26-of-38 for 282 yards, but Trinity had just 33 yards rushing to finish with a total of 315.
King was 19-of-34 for 289 yards, with Hamilton hauling in five catches for 94 yards.
Jordan gave the Tigers the most trouble, making key blocks on a handful of big plays and grabbing six receptions for 139 yards.
“I’m just a football player. Whatever tasks I’m requested to do, that’s my duty,” the 6-foot-6 senior receiver said. “I just want to serve my teammates and have an impact on the game however I can, whether that’s catching or blocking or whatever I need to do.”