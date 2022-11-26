UMHB football playoffs

UMHB’s Brandon Jordan (21) catches a pass while Trinity’s Trey King makes a tackle during an NCAA Division III playoff game Saturday.

 Andy Zavoina|FME News Service

SAN ANTONIO — Near the end of a second half in which its defense was on the field for 20 of the 30 minutes, Mary Hardin-Baylor got two big sacks and the biggest stop of the game when it needed it most.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags