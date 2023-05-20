Lake Belton boys golf

Lake Belton’s James Bond (left), Chandler Cooke, Colby Connor, Chase Slone and Jackson Null tee off Monday in the Class 5A golf state championships at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown. It’s the Broncos’ third consecutive trip to the state tournament.

 Jon Farrow|Special to the Telegram

It’s tough to envision a three-time state qualifier as an underdog. Consider Lake Belton’s boys golf team an exception.