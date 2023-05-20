It’s tough to envision a three-time state qualifier as an underdog. Consider Lake Belton’s boys golf team an exception.
And the Broncos relish the role.
“We’re definitely the underdogs going into Monday,” said Chandler Cooke, three-time individual district champion and one of four Lake Belton players who will tee it up at the state tournament for a third straight year when the two-day event begins Monday at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club. “It’s our first time in 5A, so none of the schools except for the ones from our region know about us, except for Argyle, which they moved up from 4A with us.
“We’re one of the last teams going off of (hole No.) 10, which a lot of times means they think you’re going to be one of the worst teams, so just going out that first day and proving that we deserve to be there and showing that we’re going to come give you a run for it,” Cooke continued. “Having that motivation is really going to be strong for us and key for us going into it.”
No matter how they got here — the third and final qualifier out of Class 5A Region III — or who may or may not be familiar with their game, it wouldn’t be wise to count out the Broncos.
They proved their mettle by simply arriving at this point, shaking off a rusty start in the opening round of regionals.
After compiling its second-highest total of the season (325) in Round 1 at Montgomery’s Margaritaville Lake Resort in late April, Lake Belton found itself in sixth place, 14 strokes behind third place and the final qualifying spot.
No worries.
“We knew we just had to go out there and play our best and see what happened,” said Cooke, who will play at Arkansas-Fort Smith next year. “It’s definitely our biggest comeback for sure. Not only the amount of strokes, but it was also the pressure of being at regionals and possibly not making it to state that added on to the feeling of the comeback being surreal. That last round put a little fire in us.”
Lake, which claimed the 4A Region III championship last year, shaved 22 shots off its opening total — as senior Colby Connor improved by 14 and freshman Jackson Null by seven, among others — to storm back and finish at 628, good enough for third place by five strokes over Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill.
“There were no doubts from us coming into Day 2. We just swung free,” said Connor, an East Texas Baptist pledge and one of three seniors on Lake’s five-man team. “And it also helped having (Cooke’s) dad and my dad come up to us and say, ‘Well, y’all did this your sophomore year.’ I think we were down like 10 or something and we ended up second that year.”
The group said its style of play didn’t mesh well with the tighter layout at Margaritaville, whereas White Wing — a course the Broncos played before and will again in a warm-up round today — is a more open design, which they think suits their strengths.
“We’re so used to playing aggressive golf. That Day 1 at regionals, we were playing a little more defensive,” Cooke said. “We went into the round thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to hit an iron off the tee,’ and that was uncomfortable for us. On Day 2, we had to play aggressive. We had to gain strokes and playing aggressive suits well for us as a team.”
Now Lake — which also features returners Chase Slone, a senior, and James Bond, a junior, in addition to Cooke, Connor and the lone newcomer Null — will look for more consistency to add to its John Daly-inspired ‘grip it and rip it’ style, as head coach David Sims put it, as it competes against a field that includes Montgomery Lake Creek and Georgetown from its own region, and Argyle, last year’s 4A champs, among others.
“It’s really about confidence,” Null said of their mindset heading into Monday. “I mean, from the first shot we hit, we have to put our foot on the gas and go.”
Cooke also stated the bump up in classification this year has served the team well. The Broncos finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in their first two years at state as a 4A program in 2021 and 2022.
“I think making that bump to 5A, especially this spring, I think a lot of us have gone into more of a deep practice and focusing on improving,” he said. “Especially getting ready for what you could call the playoffs coming up.”
Not to mention, Lake features as much experience as any team with four of its five members having played the state tournament twice already.
“Just another round of golf,” Slone said in summing up their outlook.
And whether or not they’re overlooked by others, one thing is certain. There is no doubting within their circle.
“With how difficult our region is, I think the winner’s going to be one of the three coming out of our region and I think we have a good shot at it,” Cooke said. “So, I’d say we’re pretty confident as a team.”