Sometimes you don’t realize the history you’re making until you have put quite a bit of life history behind you.
Only in recent years did it hit Helen Hejl Belson what she and her doubles partner Nancy Meier Marek actually accomplished 55 years ago.
As juniors at Rosebud High they partnered to become the first female players from a Temple-area school to win a tennis state title.
“You don’t realize at the time what a big deal that was,” said Belson, who has lived in Temple most of her adult life. “It was a big deal.”
Marek’s death in 2016 brought home the bond they shared as high school classmates and tennis partners so long ago, despite generally losing touch with each other after school.
“When Nancy passed away that was very hard for me,” Belson said. “All that we did, it was very hard for me to think about.”
The two were paired on the court by coach D.L. Mayo as sophomores and were immediately a perfect complement of each other’s talents. Belson was primarily the reliable net player while Marek thrived on the baseline. The combination proved successful beyond initial expectations.
As sophomores Belson and Marek won their district and advanced to the regional tournament at which the chances of advancing to state seemed remote.
“We were sort of new and everybody was just saying to go enjoy it. Nobody thought we’d win,” Belson said. “We came back home and we had won. We just had a lot of determination and everything came together.”
The winning streak didn’t end until they reached the Class A state finals two weeks later in Austin where they fell to Junction’s Beth Kothmann and Lorna McDonald in May of 1964. The veteran McDonald had won with another partner the previous year.
Having so much success so soon, Belson and Marek didn’t disappoint the following year. Belson credits Mayo with making them the team that they were.
“He was strict but he was fair,” said Belson, who still remembers Mayo telling her she was the best net player he had seen at the state tournament. “I really liked him a whole lot. We played a lot of people from all over the place. He was a tremendous coach. Very kind.
“One time we played against Temple, which seemed like New York City to us,” she added. “I don’t know if it was the best (doubles) team from Temple, but we beat them. We learned what it takes to have a goal and go after it.”
In the spring of 1965 — five years before Rosebud and Lott schools consolidated — Belson and Marek expected to return to the state tournament, and they did. They brushed past the Menard duo of Buffy Moser and Drue Lyckman in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to qualify to face Diana McClain and Paula Matheny, a formidable pair from Sabinal.
It took all the skills Belson and Marek had developed playing against some of the top competitors in the greater Central Texas region to pull out a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win to claim gold.
Tennis gold medals have been few and far between for the Temple area. Prior to Belson and Marek’s triumph, only the 1915 male duo of Childress and Triggs from Cameron had won state in just the second year of sanctioned tennis titles. Girls began competing for titles in 1920, yet until 1965 neither a local male or female singles player nor doubles team had ever won.
That record has improved some in the 55 years since Belson and Marek won, but it took a while. The Cameron pairing of Marilyn Raymond and Lori Thompson won gold in 1984. Rogers’ Britta Fischer won the Class 2A singles title in 1988. Cameron dynamo Kori Sosnowy earned the rare feat of four straight in singles from 1991-94. The relatively recent addition of mixed doubles has produced a pair of 3A titles from Rockdale’s Devon Whitsel and Reyna Gonzales the last two years. Another Rockdale pairing, Ken and Kevin Cooke won the boys’ doubles crown in 1985 and there still hasn’t been an area boys’ singles state winner.
Belson and Marek had a shot to repeat as seniors in 1966 and for the third straight year they reached the Class A title match. This time, the Menard team of Moser and Lyckman was ready for them.
“They played back and we didn’t have the game for them that day,” Belson said. “We wanted to win state again, but they were prepared for us. It was also prom night.”
Belson and Marek were good friends in high school but went their separate ways after graduating. Nancy married star athlete Joe Marek and remained in Rosebud, raising a family and working for decades in Temple at the Veteran’s Administration hospital. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Belson, an all-around Rosebud athlete, and raised two sons and a daughter.
The triumphant picture of Helen and Nancy holding the champions’ plaque can only be found in the grainy archives of the Telegram and the Rosebud News. Even the whereabouts of the plaque is a mystery. The memories are still there, though, and perhaps treasured even more.
“It was amazing. Life has been very good to me,” Belson said. “It was a wonderful thing to have happened to me.”