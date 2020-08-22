With each passing birthday, Marcine Cottle pads his record as the oldest for Temple Wildcats coach.
For that matter, at 97, he’s certainly among the oldest anywhere he goes.
Cottle, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, is one of the rare individuals remaining whose Wildcats lineage begins as far back as Les “Fats” Cranfill — who coached Temple football from 1937 to ’45 — and has links to the Bob McQueen era in the last quarter of the 20th century. And Cottle can still speak about the events of yesteryear with clarity. An hour in the living room of the same house where Cottle and his wife of 73 years, Rosemary, have lived since moving back to Temple in 1953 barely scratches the surface of his recall of Wildcats days gone by.
He also revels in listening to friends and former players get together every other Saturday at various locations and talk about their past glory in a group known as the “Hot Air Club,” as coined by the late and longtime Temple sports personality Gene Pemberton.
“It’s amazing how guys can go back 20 or 30 years and still remember how things mostly happened,” Cottle said while laughing. “These guys can really tell some stories. They don’t think I can hear them, but I do. And I was there.”
Cottle hasn’t missed much of the Wildcats’ story in the near-century he’s been on earth, and he was an integral part of it as well as sports in the greater Temple area for much of that time.
After moving to Temple from his native Bartlett with his family as a junior, he arrived in time to see the Wildcats’ football program get suspended by the UIL in 1939 for recruiting violations and forced to play an independent outlaw schedule. He was still around to be part of the first Temple team to reach the state championship game in 1940, when the Wildcats lost to Amarillo.
Cranfill, a burly World War I veteran and Army boxing champion, gave Cottle his first coaching job, but not before the feisty 140-pounder accomplished significant things of his own in the 1940s. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Cottle enlisted in the Army Air Corps and spent four years serving the country, including an 8-month term in critically important Okinawa, Japan. He later attended Temple Junior College before playing football for two years of at Howard Payne on both sides of the ball.
“I wanted to play quarterback, but they put me at fullback and that’s where I played for two years,” he said. “I only carried the ball one time.”
Before the ink was dry on his diploma in 1949, Cottle received the first long-distance phone call of his life from his old high school coach. Cranfill offered him a job and, with no other immediate prospects on the horizon, Cottle accepted on the spot. By then, Cranfill was in Denison near the Oklahoma border.
“I had to go to the book store and buy a map so I could find out where Denison was,” Cottle said.
Cottle spent four years with Cranfill in the North Texas town during a span that saw the Yellowjackets beat rival Sherman three straight years — a big deal in those parts — before receiving a call from Cranfill’s successor in Temple. Ted Dawson had just taken the Wildcats to two straight state championship games and asked Cottle if he’d like to come back home and be his offensive coach. Cottle agreed, with the stipulation that Dawson would stick around.
“I loved that guy,” Cottle said of Dawson.
Dawson didn’t hold up his end of the bargain, though, leaving after the 1953 season for Odessa Ector and eventually starting the famed Odessa Permian program. Cottle was asked to join Dawson but wasn’t interested in moving because he and Rosemary felt at home in Temple, where they would raise their three children and impact scores of others.
For the next 10 years, Cottle was a trusted assistant during the consistently successful rein of Jay Fikes when the Wildcats won four district titles and never slipped below second place in district play. Cottle took over as baseball coach for many years while also developing the offense for the football team. He didn’t stop enjoying his own recreation, playing amateur baseball for years in the old Cen-Tex League that fielded teams from all around the area and was a summer Sunday afternoon staple. He continued to play in the local slow-pitch softball leagues well into his 50s.
By the mid-1960s, Cottle switched from coaching football and baseball to golf, another passion of his that ranks alongside his love of hunting and fishing. Although declared legally blind for a number of years, Cottle continued playing golf into his 90s.
“I could hit that little white ball as far as anybody,” he said.
Although he backed away from coaching football, Cottle became one of the preeminent football officials in the state. He called games throughout Texas and several state championship games while building the Temple officials chapter into one of the most respected units in the state. He hosted fundraising softball and golf tournaments to keep the chapter out of debt.
“In all my time with the chapter, we never had anyone not show up for a game,” he said. “We would get to the game an hour early so the coaches weren’t worried about whether they had officials that night.”
These days, Cottle recalling memories with his many friends. Woodson Field hasn’t hosted a Wildcats football game since 1964, but Cottle remembers it well and said he longs for it to still be active for football. Rosemary reminded him that progress isn’t such a bad thing, either.
As for his life’s longevity, he credits his partnership with Rosemary.
“You have to have a good wife who understands coaching,” he said. “They have to understand when you have to go somewhere and do this and that.”
Another reason would have to be the bonds he nurtured with his players — a group that includes McQueen — that still remain vibrant.
“My idea was that you treat everybody the same and be fair with everybody,” he said. “It didn’t matter if you were the star of the team or on the third team. Everybody treated each other like that. For 10 years, I didn’t have to go on the field and help a player up. They either got up on their own or other players helped them. They learned to take care of themselves.”