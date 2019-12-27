LORENA — The Temple Tem-Cats and Belton Lady Tigers likely had to-do lists over the holiday break. Those lists perhaps included points of emphasis such as relaxing, trying not to eat too many Christmas cookies and improving on the court at a local tournament.
What Temple and Belton didn’t count on was a non-district version of the rivalry matchup on Day 2 of the M.T. Rice tournament in Lorena. However, that’s exactly where the District 12-6A foes found themselves Friday night.
“I hate playing a district opponent during a tournament,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said after her squad’s 41-30 win in a silver bracket semifinal against the Lady Tigers. “I don’t think this game will give us an advantage over them, to be honest. But now it makes it to where we have to play them a third time and now both teams have a lot of film on the other.”
Belton head coach Brenda Gomez echoed much of her Temple counterpart’s sentiment, but had her own takeaway as well.
“This game gave us some confidence and it’s hard to beat a team three times, which is what Temple will try to do next time we play,” said Gomez, whose Lady Tigers fell 42-33 in a league clash against the Tem-Cats nearly two weeks ago. “Normally, I’m not too excited to see a district opponent in a tournament, but I like the confidence it gave our kids.”
Belton (6-13) raced out to a 12-8 lead after the first quarter and led 18-14 at the break before Temple (16-6) made key halftime adjustments. The Tem-Cats scored the first 13 points of the third quarter and led 27-18 before the Lady Tigers registered their first points of the second half.
Taliyah Johnson made a 3-pointer to bring Temple within one before Aniah Hall scored inside to give Temple a 19-18 lead with 5 minutes left in the third. Wilashia Burleson scored on a layup before throwing a long outlet pass to Nyteria Colbert, who converted an uncontested layup. Hall and Burleson capped Temple’s 13-0 run with points in the paint before McKenna Maddux put up Belton’s only points of the frame with a jump shot.
The Tem-Cats outscored the Lady Tigers 15-2 in the period for a 29-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“The intensity we brought really changed after halftime,” said LeBlanc, whose team will play Granbury at 4:30 p.m. today for the silver bracket championship. “We were a little tired to start. You could tell we had already played a game before, but our defensive intensity picked up and we started doing things we wanted to do.”
Hall paced Temple with 16 points and Burleson finished with 12 as the Tem-Cats’ lone double-digit scorers. Anna Beamesderfer led Belton with 11 points and Maddux added seven.
Temple took care of business earlier Friday with a 40-25 win against Ardmore, Okla. Burleson scored 21 points, including 11 of the Tem-Cats’ 13 first-quarter points. Belton — which will play in the silver bracket’s third-place game against Houston Kinkaid at 1:30 p.m. today at Hewitt Midway — also started Friday with a victory, as the Lady Tigers downed Hewitt Midway JV 42-17.
On the boys’ side, Temple lost a pair of games Friday to end its season-opening undefeated streak. The Wildcats (14-2) fell to Keller 54-42 to start the day and were edged by Mansfield Legacy 67-65. Temple closes out the M.T. Rice tournament at 9 a.m. today.
The Belton Tigers picked up two wins Friday at the Buda Hays tournament. Belton routed Austin Navarro 76-28 and later dispatched Hidalgo 54-45. The Tigers (15-5) wrap up the tournament at 10:30 a.m. today.