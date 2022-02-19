Temple College head coach Clifton Ellis dubbed it a “Q shot.”
Quenton Coleman essentially called it game over.
With the shot clock winding down, Coleman drilled a step-back 3-pointer from well beyond the arc with 19 seconds left to ultimately lift his squad over visiting Collin, 83-78, on Saturday at TC Gym, where the Leopards remained unbeaten this season.
“It was a Q shot — kind of a ‘No, no, no, yes,’ situation,” Ellis said with a chuckle. “But he’s made a lot of big shots in his life, so you feel comfortable with him shooting where he feels good with it.”
Coleman, who posted a team-high 26 points, said he felt good with it because of what goes on behind the scenes.
“I work on that shot a lot, countless hours in the gym,” the 5-foot-11 sophomore said. “I just want to get the best look, and I felt that was the perfect one. Credit to my teammates. We fought hard. Maison (Adeleye) hit some big-time shots. Alex (Gager) was playing really tough. It was just a great team win.”
It was a timely win, too, for the Leopards (18-10, 6-6 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference), who sit in fourth place in conference — right on the bubble of Region V Tournament qualification with two games to go.
The Leopards get one of the last two on their home floor, on which they are 17-0 overall and 6-0 in conference. They’ve yet to earn a league road victory but split the season series with the five teams they already have played twice.
“We need these next two. We’re not worried about anybody else. We just have to take care of our two and put ourselves in the best position possible,” Coleman added.
TC hadn’t led by more than four points until a press-defense induced 8-0 run gave it a 66-58 advantage with 8:50 remaining in the second half. The Cougars caught the Leopards at 71 with Isaiah Washington’s fifth 3-pointer with 4:19 left.
“We made a little bit more of an effort to push up more (in the second half). I thought we were a little too soft in our pressure,” Ellis said. “We wanted them to gamble a little more. We did that and got a little push there to start the second half.”
Alex Stoimenov’s layup put Collin ahead 73-71 before Adeleye made his fourth 3 of the second half that gave TC a lead it did not relinquish, though it was tied once more at 78-all with 56 seconds on the clock.
The teams exchanged turnovers before Coleman’s deep 3, and Sherrod Whitley added two free throws for the final margin.
Adeleye finished with 25 points and Jaedaun Slack 10 for Temple, which shot 38-of-61 (62 percent) to compensate for 20 turnovers.
“We are undefeated at home. I knew it was going to be a dogfight but I knew my guys could scrap it out and get the win,” Adeleye said.
John Achebe paced Collin (21-5, 6-5) with 20 points. Washington added 17 and Stoimenov had nine. The Cougars shot 28-of-59 overall and 13-of-24 at the free throw line. After turning over the ball three times in the first half, they had 17 turnovers in the second.
“Give Temple credit. I thought they did a good job with their press. I thought the difference in the game was our turnovers,” said Collin coach Jim Sigona, whose third-place team defeated Temple in Plano, 89-82, on Jan. 22. “Those turnovers led to easy transition opportunities, and Temple shot the ball really well. They shot it extremely well.”
The offensive fireworks didn’t show up until the second half.
Each squad endured scoring droughts that hindered progress through a defensive first half.
The Cougars can look to a 13-of-33 shooting performance (39 percent) during the first 20 minutes, when they also missed six of 11 free throws. The Leopards, who shot it a tad better at 41 percent, committed 11 turnovers yet trailed only by seven twice and by as much as nine.
A 10-2 spurt helped TC get out of the nine-point deficit. Adeleye scored five points in a blink of an eye on two free throws and a three-point play after stealing the inbound pass after his second free throw. Slack added the other five points in the burst with a 3-pointer and a deep 2 that left TC up 29-28 with 3:36 remaining before halftime.
The Cougars went up by six on Daylen Minor’s three-point play before TC scored the final five points of the half to get into the locker room down by one, 37-36.
“I thought if we could’ve made some free throws there, we might have been up maybe seven, eight points,” Sigona said. “It comes down to you have to execute, and we didn’t execute when we needed to.”
TC next faces Grayson on Wednesday night at home before closing out the regular season Saturday on the road at Weatherford.