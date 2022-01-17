Fans got their money’s worth Monday night at TC Gym as Temple College swept a doubleheader with North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference rival McLennan in a pair of tight outcomes.
Temple’s women began the action with some hot shooting late in an overtime decision over the Highlassies, and the men followed by overcoming an 11-point second-half deficit to post a narrow win.
Men
Kino Thompson hit the second of two free throws with 27.5 seconds remaining, and the Leopards held on as MCC missed a pair of field goals on the final possession, helping Temple claim a 64-63 win to snap a two-game slide.
The Highlanders’ Chris Pryor missed a long 3-pointer from the top of the key and Diego Gonzalez missed a short jumper after getting the offensive rebound to allow the Leopards (13-6, 2-2) to seal the win.
MCC’s Justin Wilson followed Gonzalez’s miss with a putback, but the ball hadn’t left his hands before the buzzer sounded and officials waived it off.
Wilson had tied the game on MCC's previous possession when he slammed home a missed CJ Hall 3-pointer with 44.6 seconds left.
“It’s a game that obviously could’ve gone either way,” Temple head coach Clifton Ellis said. “I feel like we grew up a little today. I feel like, individually, some of our guys grew up and as a team, because they got tested and they had to stick with it.”
Temple, which was led by Quenton Coleman’s 15 points, including three 3s, trailed by nine at the break but got back into it with back-to-back 3s midway through the second half.
The Leopards took their first lead when Alex Gager found Thompson for a backside layup with 5:25 left.
Thompson and Jaedaun Slack each added 12 points for TC, while Maison Adeleye notched 11.
Pryor had 12 to pace MCC (13-3, 0-1), which was playing its first game of 2022 after conference games against Weatherford, Hill and Southwestern Christian were postponed in the last two weeks because of COVID protocols.
Women
It was Temple’s first overtime game of the season, but the Lady Leopards played like they had been there before, scoring 17 points in the extra session to win their second straight NTJCAC game.
Kennedi Green scored seven points in overtime and found Kirsten Zaruba for a 3-pointer just seconds into the extra frame as Temple used a pair of 3s and eight free throws in OT to keep its distance in an 84-76 win.
Green finished with 22 points and five assists, including a 4-of-8 showing on 3-pointers, while Zaruba netted 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc as Temple (10-5, 2-1) — which led by as much as 13 in the first half — hit 12 3s and placed all five starters in double figures.
“It was huge,” Temple head coach Amber Taylor said about her team’s quick start, both in OT and in its 16-3 run — including a pair of Zaruba 3s and one from Leilani Wimbish-Gay, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds — to open the game.
“Obviously, Zaruba hitting seven threes, that’s big for us,” Taylor said. “She came out hot and Kennedi Green made some huge buckets in overtime. And that’s one of the things we talked about was coming out focused and ready to play and they did that.”
Despite playing with four fouls for the final 6 minutes of regulation, Green’s assist to Zaruba and her own pull-up 3 from the right side on Temple’s next possession quickly set the tone in OT.
MCC (6-7, 0-1) didn’t get any closer than four points from there.
“I commended them after the game for going in and winning overtime,” said Taylor, whose team had a conference game at Hill postponed last Saturday because of COVID issues within Hill’s program.
“We’ve had a little bit of a change in schedule here lately, which is something, mentally, we’ve had to adjust to,” Taylor said. “You go from thinking you’re going to play Hill (on Saturday) to — all of a sudden now, I’m preparing for McLennan. So I thought we did a great job of adjusting to a game plan in a short amount of time.”
Temple held a nine-point advantage at halftime, leading the entire way until a Valisa Millhouse midrange jumper from the left side gave the Highlassies a 51-50 edge with 8:13 left in the fourth.
That sparked a span of 11 lead changes and two ties as the teams basically swapped leads each possession down the stretch in regulation.
MCC took its largest lead of the game at 65-61 with 2:36 left after Brielle Dorsey sank a pair of free throws, but Temple responded with two Green freebies and a Wimbish-Gay three-point play to reclaim the lead.
Dorsey finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds and shot 11-of-14 from the free-throw line as the Highlassies shot 74 percent from the charity stripe (29-of-39), compared to Temple’s 62 percent (18-of-29).
“You have to give Temple credit because they went in and attacked us and kept attacking and never backed down,” said MCC head coach Ricky Rhodes, whose team was playing its conference opener and first game in 18 days because of COVID protocols within its program.
“I was hoping that we would come out and compete and give ourselves a chance,” Rhodes said. “You have to be proud of them for competing. We just didn’t finish like we wanted to.”
Miannah Little added 16 points for MCC, all but three of which came in the fourth and OT, and Gabby Owens had 14 for the Highlassies.
Kinley Brown also had 11 rebounds for MCC, which dominated the glass 49-32 but turned over the ball 28 times.
Jordyn Carter (14 points, four steals) and Jasmyn Studamire (10 points, six rebounds, three steals) rounded out Temple’s starters.
Wimbish-Gay, who missed a potential game-winner from the right baseline as time expired in regulation, also blocked four shots for the Lady Leopards, who had seven blocks.
Temple will be back at its home gym Wednesday to host Cisco at 5 p.m.