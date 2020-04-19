The head coach gathered his baseball team for one last postgame talk. His words were few and far between, his voice cracked and eye contact wasn’t easy to muster.
Suddenly, to his left in the mass of players whose heads were down and jersey shirts unbuttoned and untucked, the team’s best pitcher broke down in tears. Soon enough, there wasn’t a dry eye in the huddle that had gathered a hundred yards or so from the diamond on which a season just ended sooner than any one of those players wanted.
The squad included a dozen seniors, many of whom had played at least three years for that high school varsity team and went through Little League together, too. I was one of them.
The heaviness of that moment falls upon my shoulders every time I flash back to that sunny spring day in Santa Clara, Calif. Yes, even 19 years removed. We felt as though we were destined for a section championship that year. Instead, our prep careers were over in the quarterfinals. A tiebreaking two-run home run to blame.
It was hours later that night before I removed the dirt-and-grass-stained jersey. Those scuffs and marks were the last links, really, to the previous 13 years — from T-ball to the 12th grade. It was difficult to part with the school-colored pinstriped pants and shirt.
I never suited for another game.
At least, though, I was allowed to play that final time.
Friday was a terrible day among many terrible days over the past month and a half as the world has grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas public and private schools closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year and with that, the University Interscholastic League was forced — after holding out as long as it could while keeping health and safety paramount priorities — to follow suit and cancel remaining athletic and academic competitions.
Stunning. Sad.
During the week of March 9, seniors went to classes, practiced and played, not knowing then that whatever contest they were in was ultimately going to be their last. That doesn’t seem fair, does it? See, I knew as the playoffs rolled on that every time I took the field it could very well be it. Even still, that postseason defeat hit hard. This group of senior athletes didn’t get a chance to prepare or gear up for that final out, race, jump, throw, serve, putt or goal.
In retrospect, it was over the very second schools were first shuttered more than a month ago and that’s such, in an understatement, a bummer.
But, through clouds of uncertainty and disappointment a stream of light shines. Lessons so frequently taught have tangible meaning now.
Never take it for granted.
Plus, we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support for the Class of 2020 as history has unfolded, an example of just how strong a bond can be between coach and player, educator and student.
Simply look at social media. Heartfelt messages of condolences and hope are being shared by the minute. Unprecedented circumstances have been answered with unwavering guidance and sympathy from school staff members, who surely wanted much better for a group of young adults about to leave a significant chapter behind.
“We love these kids,” Temple athletic director and football head coach Scott Stewart said. “These kids are a part of our lives.”
Even though it might be agonizing to think about now — and certainly annoying for a 30-something such as myself to suggest — life does move on after high school athletics drift farther into years gone by. That aforementioned playoff loss, well, it lost its sting.
“Our athletic programs are about much more than wins and losses,” Stewart said. “They deserve this moment in time to realize what they’ve lost but I hope that when they have a chance to look back at this, they can remember more of the relationships they built.”
When these seniors no doubt look back on their final season, some might cry, but maybe not because of what was missed but because of how together they made it through a life-altering juncture in history.
That victory surely will be much more memorable than any earned on a playing surface.
So, remember the smells, the sounds, the intensity and the teammates. And know those cherished memories and relationships will stand up through the rigors of what lies ahead, not the wins and losses or how a season ended.