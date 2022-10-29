Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) slides down between Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (left) and Marquis Waters on Saturday in Lubbock.

 Justin Rex

LUBBOCK (AP) — Freshman Richard Reese ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, AJ McCarty returned an interception for a score and Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night.

Tags