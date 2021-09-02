BELTON — Since last December, Belton has heard the same consistent message from its coaching staff. It’s been a repeating point of emphasis.
“We just have to learn to finish our games,” senior receiver Seth Morgan said. “We’re going to be in every game. We just have to learn how to close it out in the fourth quarter.”
One game into this season, consider the lesson taken to heart.
It was Morgan who came up with the game-winning catch in a season-opening 35-31 decision over Georgetown last week, hauling in a 44-yard Ty Brown pass along the right sideline to put his team ahead for good with 2:58 left.
It was the fourth lead change in the final quarter alone, capping a see-saw affair in which Belton had multiple difference-making plays near the end.
“I saw that I beat my man and I just hoped that (Brown) would throw it,” Morgan said of his second scoring catch of the night. “Then I look up, I saw the ball and I said, ‘I hope I don’t drop this.’”
He didn’t. Instead, he reached out, gathered it near the 10-yard line and stumbled the last few steps into the end zone, his momentum and adrenaline carrying him across the goal line.
“I knew I was going to get to it,” Morgan continued. “It was just a matter of if I was going to catch it or not.”
Most every time, Morgan does catch it.
The thin, deceptively fast wideout whom coaches and teammates have dubbed “White Lightning” and “The Galloping Ghost” because of his pale complexion ended the night with eight grabs for 120 yards, both team highs.
He started the Tigers’ scoring on a 28-yard connection with Brown down the left sideline that tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter. On that play, he collected the ball near the 25, sidestepped his defender, then burned down the sideline untouched for the Tigers’ first points of the season.
Morgan, a three-year varsity player, enjoys the playful monikers his team has bestowed upon him, considering them terms of endearment.
“I like them. They’re funny,” he said.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has spent basically his whole life learning the receiver position.
The son of a longtime coach, Morgan has been a sports enthusiast since he was elementary-aged, participating in soccer, football, basketball and track through the years.
If he had to pick one, though, football takes precedence.
“Football, easily,” Morgan said almost instantly when asked his favorite sport to play. He also played on Belton’s varsity basketball team as a guard the last two seasons and has run track for the Tigers.
Morgan began his football tenure in third grade in the Belton Tiger youth football league, although his dad, Mike, said he would probably have played sooner if he could have.
“We just couldn’t really find any flag football leagues or anything for his age around at that time,” said Mike, an assistant superintendent with Belton who coached in Gatesville and Belton from 1995 to 2017.
“He’s always been around it,” Mike continued. “He was always kind of around other coaches’ kids. He probably went to dozens of games from the time he was a baby until the time he started playing.”
That lifelong familiarity with the game and with the position of wide receiver — which Morgan has played his whole football career — has given him a wealth of knowledge from which to draw.
“He’s a very intelligent kid,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “He has a whole lot of things that old-school football players have — just a natural ability to get open and to know not to cover himself up in running routes. He’s steady and he blocks well, too.”
Sniffin said Morgan’s attention to detail is a trait that sets him apart. He doesn’t run routes just for the sake of that play alone, but he runs them with the next play in mind. And then the play after that. And the one after that, and so on.
“I’ll tell you what, so the touchdown pass he scored on (at the end), he set it up by a post he ran earlier,” Sniffin said. “So, he stemmed outside and came in on the post route, and had the kid beat, but they blitzed and protection broke down, so we didn’t have time to throw it.
“But this time, he goes out there and kind of sets him up by looking like he’s running a post and then breaks it off to the outside and then he had the kid.”
Morgan said he had run a variety of shorter routes for most of the game to that point, and the surprise factor worked in his favor when his team needed it most.
“All of a sudden, I just bust one open and run a fade ball,” he said. “So, (the defender) didn’t really know what to do.”
Sniffin said being mindful of those types of nuances is harder to teach.
“That’s the kind of thing you talk about to the kids, but that’s higher-level,” the 30-year coach added. “Right there, he’s playing games with that kid during the game instead of just lining up every time and just running straight lines like some kids do. He’s smart enough to understand that what I do here can set something else up later that can pop open for me. To have him be able to do that for us is tremendous.”
Morgan’s dad also said his son’s self-motivating personality allows him to succeed.
“He’s a really hard worker and just goes about his business,” Mike said. “He definitely leads by example. One thing I respect about him is, without me or anyone really forcing him to do it, he’s always willing to jump in and accept challenges.”
One of those challenges arose with about three practices left during spring drills in May, when Morgan tore the meniscus in his left knee, leaving him needing surgery and a couple months of rehab to recover.
It meant Morgan had to miss his final 7-on-7 season, as well as the summer camps that many players attend to enhance their individual skills.
Morgan, though, attacked his rehab like he would an opposing cornerback and got back to full strength just before the start of fall camp, now with a couple of blip-sized scars on his knee to show for it.
Since then, he’s picked up where he left off as a junior, when he led area 5A-6A players in yards per catch (22 catches, 406 yards, three TDs) at 18.4.
Belton is a team that prides itself in its offensive diversity and ability to spread around the ball. The Tigers had seven players make at least one reception in last week’s opener.
“But when it comes down to it, you have to lean on your dudes, and Seth was our dude there at the end,” Sniffin said. “And he made a good play.”
For Morgan, it was fulfilling in multiple ways.
“That’s one of the greatest feelings in football,” he said. “Getting that last TD of the game, it felt great.”