Coming into the week, Temple College knew it would need precise execution in order to cut into the lead that second-place Grayson built in the standings through the first four weeks of Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
Unfortunately for the Lady Leopards, a few defensive lapses left just enough room for Grayson to capitalize.
Third-place Temple played catch-up after quickly falling behind in both games Saturday, and the end results were the same as errors sparked their troubles early in a 5-2 loss in Game 1 then plagued their comeback efforts in dropping a 7-6 decision in the second game of a doubleheader at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
The outcomes completed a weeklong sweep by the Lady Vikings (27-5, 17-3), who have won 13 straight, including 16-5 and 10-2 wins over Temple on Wednesday.
“We just really have to clean it up defensively,” said Temple head coach Kadie Berlin-George, whose team committed four errors Saturday. “We had a lot of early defensive errors that just cost us some runs. Even later in the game, we had defensive errors. It just didn’t cost us anything.”
Berlin-George’s reference was to Game 1, when Grayson scored all five of its runs in the first two innings, benefitting from two Lady Leopards miscues to build its lead.
Temple (24-12, 9-7) managed a run in the fourth and another in the fifth when Molly VandenBout doubled off the wall in left-center to score Catrin Hoffman, who had doubled to lead off.
That cut the gap to 5-2, but Grayson relief pitcher Maddy Gonzales recovered to retire the next three Lady Leopards.
Temple also left a runner on in the sixth when Jalen Perez was stranded on first after her two-out single. It was TC’s last hit as Gonzales sat down the final four Lady Leopards to seal the win.
“That first inning, again the defensive mistakes and we just got behind and it’s always hard to play catch-up,” Berlin-George said.
Despite trailing 4-0 after the first in the second game, the Lady Leopards settled in and fought back to give Grayson all it could handle.
After Lady Vikings starter Jordan Ages retired nine of the first 10 batters she faced, Temple broke through to tie it at 4 in the fourth. Two walks and a single helped the Lady Leopards push across their first run on a wild pitch, after which Erin Faske cut the deficit in half with an RBI single to left to chase Ages.
With Gonzales back in the circle in relief, pinch hitter Kristen Urbanovsky welcomed her with a long two-run double over Carsyn Cox’s head in left field to score courtesy runner Hannah Boettcher and Faske to tie it.
Grayson then took advantage of two Temple errors in the fifth to reclaim the lead at 6-4, getting RBIs from Kye Stone and Macee Cobb, before the Lady Leopards answered in the bottom of the frame to tie things yet again.
Aahmyri Kennedy had a leadoff double and scored on Hoffman’s RBI double, before Annabel Segoviano delivered the tying shot with a line-drive single down the left-field line to plate Hoffman. The Lady Leopards had their best shot to take a lead when Samantha Gaona followed with a double to put runners on second and third with one out, but Gonzales got a strikeout and groundout back to the circle to end the threat.
Cobb came through with the game-winning hit for Grayson when she poked a short grounder through the left side to score Tara Stewart from second with two outs in the seventh.
Gonzales hit Hoffman to lead off the bottom of the seventh but retired the next three to pick up the win, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.
VandenBout took the loss in 4 2/3 innings of relief for Temple College.
“The second game, we hit the ball really well. We made good enough adjustments to put runs on the board,” Berlin-George said.
Segoviano led Temple’s eight-hit attack in Game 2, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Cobb led all players, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. JT Smith and Amiah Galcatcher also had two hits each for the Lady Vikings.
Temple hosts Ranger for a doubleheader Wednesday.