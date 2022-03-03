WOLFFORTH — Temple College’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, losing in overtime 81-80 to South Plains in a quarterfinal of the men’s Region V tournament at the Tiger Pit.
TC (20-11), which didn’t hold a second-half lead until the 4:53 mark, trailed by four in overtime when Jaedaun Slack made a 3-pointer to cut it to one with about 15 seconds left. Sherrod Whitley then forced a turnover in the backcourt to get the ball back to the Leopards for a chance at victory. But Slack’s 3-point attempt rimmed away and time expired.
South Plains (18-11), the second seed out of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, faces New Mexico Military Institute — an overtime winner Thursday over McLennan — in the semifinals.
There were six lead changes in overtime with Temple’s last advantage at 75-74 following a bucket by Justin Collins with 2:10 left. Keno Thompson’s layup brought TC even at 77 with 1:01 to go before four made free throws gave the Texans an 81-77 lead.
TC, the third seed from the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, erased a 23-14 deficit with a 17-6 burst for a 31-29 lead late in the first half. The Texans scored the final seven points of the period to take a 36-31 cushion into the locker room.
It was 66-all at the end of regulation.