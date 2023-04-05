Wednesday's local high school, college results
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- New community market planning starts
- Temple woman indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle
- DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- Mary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Colorado man killed on I-35 identified