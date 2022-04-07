SALADO — The Salado Eagles didn’t appear to point fingers last April. If they did, the digits were directed right back at the source. Because of that, a determined group of returners banded together and committed to right what went wrong.
“We just wanted to prove to ourselves that we could do better,” senior Cooper Sanders said.
In that case, job well done.
A year after a 3-1 loss — an unexpected and self-inflicted defeat that Sanders called devastating — to Sealy in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals, Salado (22-3) last week got over the third-round hump with a thrillingly gritty 3-2 victory over Waco La Vega to earn its long-awaited spot in Round 4.
The program’s first regional tournament appearance is scheduled for 5 p.m. today against Winnie East Chambers (23-0-1) at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium. The winner of that semifinal gets Mexia (12-9) or Stafford (18-5-4) in the 4A-III final at 1 p.m. Saturday with a state berth to the survivor.
The 4A state tournament runs April 13-15 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
“Losing that game (against Sealy), it didn’t sit well with anybody. We didn’t play aggressive enough. We weren’t quick to the ball. We kind of played sloppy,” senior Zion Musselman said Wednesday afternoon. “This year, we came through and went out and made history.”
Making program history has kind of been Salado’s thing this season. Whether it’s by recording the most goals and most assists by a team in a single season, entering today’s match one win from a record 23, or sophomore Thad Heckman’s single-season record of 55 goals and counting.
“We knew we had a special group. We did lose quite a few seniors last year but we knew we were going to gain some good players as well, and we were going to mature as players. We knew it was going to be a good year,” Sanders said. “There’s not anything different about this team. It’s just a step above.”
Taking that next step is traced to practice, where hours are spent on intrasquad scrimmages that ooze competition and intensity, and build character. All of it necessary to both bury the past and ensure future success.
It certainly served the Eagles well against La Vega, which, on its home turf, twice overcame one-goal deficits to tie the game before Salado went ahead to stay with Morgan Adams’ goal in the 65th minute.
“We are at it heavy (in practice). Michael Jordan talked about it. In one of his famous quotes he talks about people not believing that he practiced harder than he played. That’s kind of our philosophy,” said head coach Jared Cruddas, who’s been at the helm since 2018. “It’s kind of cutthroat in training. It makes for a really good environment.”
Salado enters today’s match with a 17-game winning streak that includes 10 shutouts and an average margin of victory at 6.5 goals.
Overall, the Eagles have 143 goals this season, 16 times scoring at least five.
“It’s been about three years in the making, just the entire mental philosophy. We want to be attack-minded — just go to goal. Don’t waste time. We’ve got an objective and that’s to outscore the opponent,” Cruddas said. “We are getting goals from everyone. Obviously, Thad finds the back of the net a little more than everybody else but that’s his role. That’s the target we are trying to find when we get into the attacking third.”
Heckman, in his first season with Salado after his family moved to the village from California, averages 2.2 goals a game to reach 55 to go with a team-high 19 assists.
Alex Pierce is second with 27 goals, Andrew Gilmore has 15, Adams 11 and Luke Anderson 10. Six others have at least two, while Anderson, Gilmore, Pierce, and Sanders have more than 10 assists.
“I think me being a very coachable player and being put into a situation with new players, I feel like I gained chemistry very quickly. The forwards enjoy my movement. They love when I check in and leave the ball. I just feel like they gain off of my movement,” said Heckman, who injured an ankle while earning a penalty kick against La Vega that led to the second of Anderson’s goals.
“I just think we are well equipped. Our defense is very strong, our midfield is very strong and we really want to go forward and score goals.”
Should the Eagles score more than the Buccaneers — who’ve scored 109 and allowed 11 this season — another snippet gets placed into the history book with a chance to add more.
“We really like close matchups, edge-or-your-seat entertainment type stuff, and I think we are going to get that,” Cruddas said.