Even upon returning to his hometown to take over the high school football program, a coach can’t always be fully convinced that it’s the right career move.
In the last few weeks, Luke Howard has had all the confirmation he needed to believe that returning to Gatesville two years ago was where he and his family belonged.
And it has nothing to do with football.
Luke and his wife, Savanna, welcomed their second child, Sadie, four months ago. But it wasn’t long before they noticed their newborn wasn’t breathing normally.
“She was always retracting when she was breathing,” Luke said. “We took her to the ER when she was 12 days old. We didn’t hear a murmur at the time.”
Sadie was 8.1 pounds at birth, which is in the 85th percentile. She has gained only 3½ pounds since, putting her in just the 6th percentile.
Luke said it was Savanna’s “persistence and intuition” that prompted repeated medical visits before an electrocardiogram discovered two heart defects. The first diagnosis was ventricular septal defect — a hole in the ventricular wall stretching at least 9 millimeters across. The second was an atrial septal defect — a small hole in the atrial wall.
Sadie underwent open heart surgery at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin on May 6.
“It was definitely scary when they hit us with open heart surgery of a 4-month-old,” said Luke, a 2007 Gatesville graduate who went on to play quarterback and receiver for Mary Hardin-Baylor followed by several years as a Crusaders assistant coach before becoming the head coach at Gatesville. “God was with us every step of the way.”
Although she was tiny, Sadie’s heart had grown to be the equivalent of a 7-year-old’s because of the added work and pressure on it.
The hole in the ventricular wall was greater than first believed, and surgeons used part of her pericardium to patch the hole. The hole in the atrial wall was less problematic and was patched during the course of the surgery.
“My nature is, ‘Just give me the tools and let me fix it,’” Luke said. “I was completely out of this. It’s a helpless feeling. How we got where we’re at, God’s hand was in that.”
Gatesville also was with the Howards through the ordeal.
Fundraisers and supportive groups mobilized to help the Howards. People at the school and around town sold and wore “Sadie-One Heart Warrior” shirts on the day of her surgery.
“Gatesville has always been a pretty tight-knit community,” Gatesville athletic director Rickey Phillips said. “Residents here look out for others and don’t hesitate to help in times of need. We’ve had a few tragedies and misfortunes over the years, but this town always steps up and helps those in need in a huge way.
“Gatesville ISD and its staff members have been phenomenal with the showing of love, donations and prayers for the Howard family, and that outpouring hasn’t slowed yet. The same thing for the people of Gatesville and surrounding communities. They are here when you need them.”
The Howards also have a 3-year-old son, Cole, who stayed with grandparents while his parents kept vigil at Sadie’s side during her hospital stay, another helpful convenience of moving back to Gatesville.
Sadie was released from the hospital Wednesday with the prospect of having a healthy life going forward. The surgery was expected to be a “one and done” procedure. Her heart should return to its age-appropriate size.
“The doctors said she’ll be able to play football if she wants to,” Luke said. “She can just go be a kid, jumping and playing and falling. Just go be a kid.”
Luke wasn’t with his football team for offseason workouts and 7-on-7 competition, but the staff didn’t miss a beat. The coaching community at large also has reached out with moral support.
“Coaching is the best fraternity to be in,” he said. “So many have offered to lend a hand in any way they can.”
Ultimately, though, the Howards are happy to be back home in Gatesville with little Sadie in tow.
“I can’t tell you how much love and emotional support we’ve had. It’s been amazing,” Luke said. “A lot of the people in the community helped raise me, and I realize how blessed we are to be where we are.”