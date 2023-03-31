Salado senior Ashlyn Williams said her team wanted to make a point of having fun Friday night, and it didn’t take long for the good times to start.
The Lady Eagles wasted little time jumping all over Benbrook, netting two goals inside the first 8 minutes to create some early breathing room in an eventual 4-0 dispatching of the Lady Bobcats in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Wildcat Stadium.
Afterward, there was plenty of smiling, dancing and hugging making the rounds between Williams and her teammates, who built a 3-0 halftime lead and cruised to their fourth regional tournament berth in the past nine years.
“We knew from the very beginning we wanted to come out and have fun. This isn’t supposed to be too uptight because if it is, we can’t play our best game. We just wanted to play loose and have a good time,” said Williams, whose team advanced to next week’s regional tournament at Justin Northwest ISD Stadium after winning for the fourth time in its last five matches.
The Lady Eagles (26-4) dominated possession from the start against Benbrook (19-6-2) — which had a 12-match winning streak snapped — and their aggressive style led to a pair of early opportunities, on each of which they capitalized.
Reese Lange led the way with two goals on the night. She put Salado on the board in the sixth minute after Haley Piatak’s run down the left side stalled but created some room for Lange, who settled near the backline on the right side then darted a shot past diving Benbrook keeper Yadira Ordonez into the top-left corner for a lead that stood the rest of the way.
Only 2 minutes later, Lexi Rice nudged in Madalyn Serna’s right-side corner kick and, just like that, the Lady Eagles were off and running.
“I think just playing calm and not getting flustered. I think that really helped us. We were able to keep possession and move the ball around and just play calm and play the way we want to play,” Salado head coach Michael Goos said. “We wanted to come out and make sure we didn’t let the game hang around too long, and we played well to start out. The girls did it. They played a really good first half.”
Salado maintained possession for much of the rest of a first half in which it surrendered just one shot on goal with about 5 minutes left before the break, a long look that keeper Fran Blancaflor easily snared.
By then, the Lady Eagles had increased their cushion to 3-0 after Ordonez made a diving save of Izzy Blancaflor’s shot through the middle in the 29th, and Cade Harris was there to clean up the aftermath by kicking one into the left side of the net.
It was Salado’s seventh shot and fifth on goal in the first 40 minutes as the Lady Eagles finished with an 11-1 difference in shots on frame.
In a second half during which the Lady Eagles again kept possession most of the way, Lange provided the bookend to her opening number, pushing the lead to 4-0 after Benbrook was whistled for a foul in the 55th to set up Serna’s free kick from just outside the box on the left side.
Serna’s strike got jumbled in a mass of bodies directly in front of the net, and Lange was there to sneak it in after the ball trickled out to her on the right side.
It marked the first shutout of the playoffs for Salado, which has made the postseason 10 straight years and downed Alvarado (4-1) and Decatur (1-1, 3-1 PKs), respectively, in the first two rounds.
Salado, which advanced to the state semifinals in 2021 and 2016, will play either Wichita Falls or Amarillo West Plains at 10 a.m. next Friday in a regional semifinal match.
The loss ended Benbrook’s season in the regional quarterfinals for a third consecutive year.