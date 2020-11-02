BELTON — One might have the expected Lorena Lady Leopards to make quick work of the Rogers Lady Eagles with a sweep in Monday night’s Class 3A area-round playoff match.
It was a sweep, but it was anything but quick.
Lorena — champion of District 17-3A — had to battle in all three sets of a 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Rogers at Tiger Gym.
Lorena (21-3) advanced to play either McGregor or Caldwell later this week, while the Lady Eagles finished their season with a 19-9 record.
“I’m proud of these girls,” said Rogers coach Stacy Andel, whose team finished third in 19-3A. “I’m sure a lot of these people thought it would be three quick sets. It was point-for-point.”
The Lady Eagles were never out of it in any set, thanks in large part to the contributions of Hailee Talafuse and Jacelyn Chervenka. Talafuse posted 16 kills, and Chervenka had 11 to go with six blocks.
Rogers jumped to a 10-7 lead in a first set that never saw either team gain more than a three-point advantage. The Lady Eagles batted away two set points to tie the game at 24 and had a chance to finish the set following a Taylar Knox tip that found the floor.
As they did every time, the Lady Leopards answered with three straight points to close out the opener.
Rogers again stayed stride-for-stride with the Lady Leopards, who didn’t take the lead in the second set until an Abbie Tuyo ace made it 16-15. The Lady Eagles were drew even again, before Lorena ran off six of the last eight points — capped by a Leigh Jesperson ace — to take a 2-0 sets lead.
Even though the Lady Eagles had to make some late, unexpected personnel changes, they still didn’t wither in the final set. In fact, they prospered by rolling out to a 16-9 lead behind a string of kills from Talafuse and Chervenka. Later, successive kills by Elizabeth McCormick and Chervenka put Rogers ahead 21-15.
The Lady Leopards stormed back again, though, behind the service of Tuyo and ran off 10 of the last 11 points to finish the match. Tuyo delivered five aces in a seven-point run before Chervenka temporarily halted the streak with a kill.
Courtney Andel dished out 33 assists to go with 18 digs for the Lady Eagles, who got a team-high 27 digs from libero Peyton Parker.
“There were a ton of very long rallies,” Stacy Andel said. “We made a couple of crucial mistakes in letting the ball hit the floor, and you can’t do that against a strong team like Lorena.
“Everybody did what they were asked to do and stepped up. There’s nothing to be disappointed about.”