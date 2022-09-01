Josh Donoso rotated one arm and unveiled a still raw-looking turf burn. Then he turned over his other arm, exposing an even larger abrasion only partially scabbed over.
“Oh, yeah, this is from the first drive and this one is from the interception,” Donoso said through a wide smile, which conveyed his all-part-of-the-game demeanor. “Some memories with these.”
Memories to remind the Temple senior of his first varsity start last Saturday against McKinney.
The marks, likely to be with him for the rest of the season, are evidence of effort and tenacity that paved the way for Donoso to reach that milestone in the first place.
“Temple kids have always been different. We fly to the ball no matter what. If the ball is on one side of the field, you’ve got people from the opposite side coming to try to make the tackle,” Donoso said. “We’re different.”
First impressions of Donoso tend to differ, too.
When he enters a room, strong safety might not be the first thought that comes to mind. Watch him get into the proper position for a tackle at the line of scrimmage then toss his body into the fray to make a stop or jump a route in coverage, all perceptions fall by the wayside.
“If he walked in here right now you’d be like, ‘There’s no way in hell.’ Little-bitty guy, and he doesn’t give a rip,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said of Donoso, who is 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. “That’s why I love this game, where the stuff you can’t measure stands out the most — heart, will, (guts). Can’t measure that. There’s no height or weight to that. The kids that have it, they are fun to watch play. They are what it’s built on. It’s the foundation.
“If I had 30 Josh Donosos of any shape and size, I’d be happy as a clam. I’d play anybody, anywhere, anytime.”
It took time and a position switch to get Donoso into a starting role. An ever-lasting craving for the sport and a selfless approach carried him through.
After two years on junior varsity, Donoso was a varsity reserve in 2021, seeing glimpses of action in the fourth quarters of games and on special teams. He was in the mix throughout this last offseason and spring practice to be a cornerback, which turned out to be a crowded spot with returning standout Naeten Mitchell and experienced move-in Steven Jackson staking their claims.
Donoso heeded some of his own advice to younger players.
“Just give things time. Let things progress and let things build,” he said. “At first you might be a little iffy about it, but once the coaches find out your work ethic, your mentality, they’ll throw you in there a lot more.”
A few days into fall camp in early August, circumstances presented an opportunity.
“One day (defensive coordinator) Coach (Dexter) Knox came up to me and said, ‘How do you feel about playing strong (safety)?’” Donoso recalled.
A crash course in a position filled over the last two seasons by bulkier players who ended up on the All-District 12-6A list — Marshall Grays and Zion Moore, a projected starter this season before an injury — wasn’t as daunting given Donoso’s background as a defensive back, plus he considers himself a quick learner who uses speed and savvy to survive some of the mismatches he encounters.
“That’s a hybrid position. You have to understand coverage and concepts and pattern match. And, oh, by the way you’re an outside linebacker,” said Stewart, whose Wildcats (1-0) hosts Willis (1-0) at 7:30 tonight. “I’d like to see somebody in 6A show me a smaller outside linebacker. Still, I’d start (Donoso) over a lot of folks because he can do those things mentally and emotionally. He’s just a baller.”
That appears to be a family trait.
Donoso’s older brother Johnny, a two-sport athlete who graduated in May, was supposed to be a key contributor for Temple’s defense in 2021 but a torn ACL during summer 7-on-7 derailed those plans. Johnny, though, stayed connected with his teammates and often served as a team captain.
“They come from a great family,” Knox said. “Some of the hardest working kids you’ll find — just great human beings. Good people.”
For all intents and purposes, Josh Donoso has dedicated 2022 to his brother, choosing to wear the same jersey No. 22. And why wouldn’t he? They’ve been connected through athletics all these years.
“I’m basically doing it for him,” Josh Donoso said. “We’re pretty close and we’ve always done everything together. We played baseball growing up. We played football growing up. We’ve always been tight.
“If I would mess up on something, he would always teach me what I was supposed to do. After games or practices, he would tell what I needed to fix.”
A game-film enthusiast, Donoso doesn’t mind the extra help. Every bit of it goes toward maximizing the ability packed into an undersized frame.
In Temple’s 17-10 season-opening victory last week over the Lions, Donoso had three tackles and a result-sealing interception with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Josh was down there in the box fighting every one of them. Sometimes he was getting blown up just because of his size but he’s in there making plays. You can’t teach heart and that kid has a lot of it. He does it right,” Knox said.
“I’m glad we were able to reach that realization that we could put him at that spot. We made the move and it’s been good for us.”
All of it never given, instead earned by a player who always knew what he could offer and always knew football was what he wanted to do.
“I was told during a practice that I play like I’m 180 pounds,” said Donoso, who enjoys construction and working with his hands, and is considering attending Tarleton State to pursue an engineering degree. “To me, I’m just doing what I need to do, and I do what I have to do to get it done and whatever has to be done for the team.”
His switch, stats and soon-to-be-scars are examples of that.