Play ball!
In a careful, clean and safe manner, of course.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of Texas officials said Friday they’ve secured host venues for the upcoming Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball, softball and volleyball contests, the final pieces necessary to hold the annual exhibitions that this year will represent locally a return of organized competition after nearly three months because of the coronavirus.
No fans are allowed at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field at 2 p.m. Thursday for the softball game or Red Murff Field for Friday’s 2 p.m. baseball tilt.
Games, which are scheduled to livestream, will go on, however, and that’s a start.
“We do have the thumbs up that we will get to do (the baseball and softball games) at UMHB. We’re excited about it for the kids, the community and for us,” said FCA South director Seth Chambliss, who oversees the greater Temple and Belton area. “We are hoping that it’s going to be good for everybody and maybe begin the healing process.”
The volleyball match, played without fans, is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco Vanguard.
This is the fifth year for the baseball and softball games and the seventh for volleyball.
While considering its options to hold some form of the event during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCA had previously said in April that the football game — the Victory Bowl’s flagship all-star activity now in its 12th year — would be carried out via video game. That remains the case and will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The welcome banquet that accompanies Victory Bowl week is tonight in a drive-through/drive-in style in the parking lot of the Waco ISD Sports Complex.
All the action commences a few days before high schools across Texas can welcome athletes back for limited summer strength and conditioning programs June 8.
“These kids haven’t gotten to play since right at spring break,” Chambliss said. “So the chance to play one more time, there’s probably not anybody more excited than those players, for sure.”
Baseball and softball Victory Bowl participants will be instructed to show up an hour before first pitch and leave right after the final out in what will be a trimmed-down version of the usual festivities.
Athletes, with whom Chambliss and other FCA leaders have kept in contact throughout the process, will fill out a health questionnaire prior to game day and have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Chambliss said masks will be worn when social distancing could prove difficult — in dugouts, for example — and players will be provided protective equipment if they do not bring their own.
“We do think we have a good plan. The key to the plan is, obviously, everybody adhering to it,” Chambliss said. “We know we are doing everything we are being asked to do.”