HEWITT — Central Texas Christian’s AJ Gatewood was the area’s only medalist on the final day of the TAPPS Class 3A track and field state championships when she took home the silver Saturday in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
CTCS’ Gatewood gets silver at TAPPS state meet
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- Enhanced videos shown at Marks capital murder trial
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Robbery reported in Temple