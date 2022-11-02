— District 12-6A-I —
COPPERAS COVE at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 2-7, 0-5; Temple Wildcats 6-3, 4-1
Last week: Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0; Temple, idle
Bulldawgs to watch: RB Craig Brown, WR Trishstin Glass, WR Demetrius Pearce, OT Michael Uini, LB Kevin Pontious.
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, WR Christian Tutson, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, LB Teryon Williams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DB Steven Jackson, S Josh Donoso, DB Kaiden Anderson.
Note: Temple is looking to close out the regular season with a bounce-back performance after watching its 19-game district winning streak snapped two weeks ago against Harker Heights. The goal for the Wildcats, who already have a playoff spot locked up, against a capable Cove team in the building process with first-year head coach Tony Johnson is play a full, sound 48 minutes. This game originally was scheduled for Friday night but was bumped up a day because of potential inclement weather.
— District 11-4A-II —
MADISONVILLE at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Madisonville Mustangs 5-4, 2-1; Salado Eagles 3-6, 1-2
Last week: Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14; Salado, idle
Mustangs to watch: QB Ty Williams, QB Jeramiah Burns, RB Phillip Green, RB Blessing Ngene, WR Lorenzo Johnson, DB Xavier Whaley, LB Conner Swonke, DB Cameron Thrower.
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Caden Strickland, WR Morgan Adams, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover, LB Adam Benavides, DL Garrett Combs.
Note: The district’s four playoff berths are already decided. The only thing left to sort out is the seeding. Waco Connally has clinched the top seed, but fellow postseason qualifiers Salado, Madisonville and Gatesville could finish in any order. A Salado win tonight would put the trio at 2-2 in the standings, without a sweep among them. A Madisonville victory would make the Mustangs the No. 2 seed, Gatesville the No. 3 and Salado the fourth. Law (156-of-278 passing for 2,142 yards and 19 TDs), Maedgen (755 yards, six TDs rushing; 29 catches for 264 yards, three TDs) and Reavis (47 receptions for 672 yards, nine TDs) fuel the Eagles offense. Williams and Burns have shared time at QB for the Mustangs. Williams has 703 yards passing. Burns has only 343 yards through the air but a team-high 615 on the ground.
— District 13-4A-II —
LAGO VISTA at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 6-3, 2-2; Jarrell Cougars 4-5, 2-2
Last week: Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28; Jarrell 50, Manor New Tech 0
Vikings to watch: QB Bowen Stobb, WR/DB Berend Kahlden, RB Ethan Helton, RB/LB Wyatt Herring, WR Cormyn Mosser, DL Graydon Burke.
Cougars to watch: WR Jacques Spradley, RB JaMarion Nibblett, QB Andrew Knebel, LB Ethan Martone, WR/DB Dakarai Barnes, WR Mason Dotson, DB Jalani Price, WR Dathan Walker.
Note: Jarrell sealed a playoff bid, its first since 2015, with last week’s rout over New Tech, but aims to turn in its third straight win tonight and keep the momentum rolling into the post-season. The Cougars pitched their second straight shutout last week and got another big game from Nibblett, who ran for 175 yards and three TDs for his second 100-plus yard game in a row. Knebel also threw for three scores, all of which found Spradley. Lago Vista has won two of its last three and averages 41 points per game.
— District 11-3A-I —
TROY at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Troy Trojans 2-7, 1-4; Yoe Yoemen 6-3, 4-1
Last week: Lorena 49, Troy 21; Franklin 63, Yoe 7
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, QB Ethan Sorenson, RB/LB Korey Gibson, WR/DB Reed Ketcham, RB/DB Kadyn Martinez, RB/LB Andrew Mitchell, WR/DB Cannon Negron.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR Charlie Mayer, RB/DB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon, DL Keshon Johnson, RB Tavares Crittendon.
Note: Yoe is locked into the district’s second seed no matter the outcome tonight by virtue of its wins over third-place Lorena and fourth-place Academy earlier in the season. Still, the Yoemen would like to put together a solid showing on the heels of their tough loss to Franklin last week. Troy went back and forth with the Leopards last week before Lorena pulled away. The Trojans will look to head into the offseason on a positive note. This game originally was scheduled for Friday but changed because of weather.
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at ELKHART
Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 6-3, 3-1; Elkhart Elks 2-7, 1-3
Last week: Lexington 20, Rogers 0; Clifton 49, Elkhart 14
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB Bryce Watson, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Elks to watch: RB/LB Taylor Stafford, OL/DL Lamont Smith, WR/DB Jayden Chapman.
Note: Playoff-bound Rogers enters tied for second in district after falling to first-place Lexington last week but can still grab a share of the league title with a win over the Elks and a Buffalo win over Lexington. That would create a three-way tie at the top and tiebreakers would be used to decide postseason seeding. Elkhart has lost seven of their last eight. This game originally was scheduled for Friday night but was moved up a day because of Friday’s weather forecast.
— District 8-2A-I —
CRAWFORD at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Crawford Pirates 9-0, 6-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-9, 0-6
Last week: Crawford 43, Riesel 0; Moody 33, Bruceville-Eddy 8
Pirates to watch: RB/LB Camron Walker, QB/DB Luke Torbert, WR Trey Dobie, RB/LB Luis Rodriguez, RB/DB Breck Chambers.
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Chad Pate, WR/RB Tyrell Horne, WR Chris Bailey, RB/DB Nick Boaz, OL/DL Alijah Bell, QB Ashton Rosas, RB Willie Wilson.
Note: Bruceville-Eddy has a tall task at hand in order to find its first win of the year in facing undefeated Crawford, which already has the top seed in 8-2A-I locked up and has surrendered only 4.3 points per game while shutting out five of its opponents. Horne (38 carries, 413 yards) paces the Eagles’ ground game, while Bailey (17 catches, 266 yards, three TDs) is the top target in the receiving corps.
MOODY at ROSEBUD-LOTT
Cougar Field, Travis
Records: Moody Bearcats 4-5, 2-4; Rosebud-Lott Cougars 6-3, 4-2
Last week: Moody 33, Bruceville-Eddy 8; Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18
Bearcats to watch: WR/DB Cooper Staton, QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Cougars to watch: RB Moses Fox, WR Jamarquis Johnson, QB Kyle Finan, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, WR/DB Clay Doskocil.
Note: With both teams’ playoff fates already determined — Rosebud-Lott is in while Moody is out — this finale still matches two area rivals that would like to finish off the regular season with some bragging rights over the other. Moody halted a four-game skid with last week’s win during which Hohhertz ran for 172 yards and Cooper Staton added another 138 on the ground as the Eagles piled up 370 yards rushing. Rosebud-Lott, meanwhile, played Marlin close despite missing Finan under center. Fox ran for 175 yards and a pair of TDs for the Cougars.