For the first time in school history, Lake Belton on Monday morning began preparation for its quest to capture a football district title. And after compiling an 18-1 record through two seasons as an independent, the Broncos are eager for their chance to compete for a golden ball.
Getting back to work: Lake Belton begins practice for first season as district member
Eric Drennan
