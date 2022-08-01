Lake Belton football practice

Lake Belton’s Erin Tagle goes through offensive line drills Monday morning during the Broncos’ first official practice of the season.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

For the first time in school history, Lake Belton on Monday morning began preparation for its quest to capture a football district title. And after compiling an 18-1 record through two seasons as an independent, the Broncos are eager for their chance to compete for a golden ball.

