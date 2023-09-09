SAN ANTONIO — Too many penalties, too many miscues on special teams, too many breakdowns in pass coverage and too little blocking.
It all added up to two straight losses to start a season for only the third time in the history of the Mary Hardin-Baylor football program.
No. 5 Trinity jumped out to a two-touchdown lead, took advantage of most of UMHB’s mistakes and cruised to the final horn in a 35-16 victory over the 12th-ranked Crusaders on Saturday night at Trinity Stadium.
The only other times the Crusaders, who fell 45-22 to No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls last week, got off to an 0-2 start were in the first two years of the program’s existence in 1998 and ’99, and — coupled with last season’s defeat in the NCAA Division III semifinals — UMHB is on a three-game skid. That happened only one other time, way back in ’98.
“I understand we’re taking our lumps, and we’re not used to it. But we have to stick together and figure out a way. And I think we will. I really do,” UMHB second-year head coach Larry Harmon said. “I have all the confidence in the world in the coaches. We’re just in a tough time. We have to fight through it and get a win.
“We have a lot of first-time guys, and we just played a five-year, senior-led team. They had nine five-year seniors on offense and eight on defense. This experience has got to help us.”
Trinity (1-1) scored on its first three possessions of the game.
The Tigers converted four third-down tries while moving 78 yards in 13 plays, scoring on Tucker Horn’s 23-yard throw to Ethan Boyer for a 7-0 lead then needed just five plays to go 71 yards, the final 46 on Legend Grigsby’s run to the end zone that made it 14-0 with 1:55 left in the opening quarter.
UMHB got its offense on track early in the second, marching 79 yards in nine plays — including Kenneth Miller’s 26-yard run to the Trinity 3-yard line — and cutting it to 14-7 on Kenneth Cormier’s 3-yard scoring plunge.
The Tigers answered quickly with Horn’s 28-yard pass to Cole Monago about 2 minutes later to go up 21-7.
The Crusaders settled for Jack Bruner’s 31-yard field goal on their next drive and had a chance to swing the momentum after Will McClintock blocked Trinity’s punt on the ensuing possession. But on first down at the Tigers 15, Isaac Phe’s pass over the middle was intercepted by linebacker Caleb Harmel.
Following a Trinity punt, UMHB used Phe’s 49-yard pass to Jerry Day and back-to-back roughing the passer penalties to reach the Tigers 8, where Phe’s toss toward the front-left pylon was hauled in by Miller. After an errant point-after kick, the Crusaders went into halftime down 21-16.
“I thought there were some gains from last week, and we’ll take that and move forward,” Harmon said. “We have to look at the plan we had. I thought we were sluggish on defense, which surprised me.”
UMHB stayed in it in the third by stonewalling Trinity on three tries from inside the Crusaders 3, and the Tigers’ field goal try clanged off the upright to keep it at 21-16.
UMHB, which shanked a punt on its first possession of the third, had one blocked late in the period and it was costly because Horn’s 14-yard TD pass to Caleb Crawford on the next snap made it 28-16.
That’s where it stayed until the Tigers marched 85 yards for Winston Hutchison’s 17-yard scoring run in the final minute of the fourth to cap it and set off Trinity’s celebration.
“(UMHB) is a program that’s been the class of Texas since 2002. We look at competition as nothing but an opportunity to test ourselves, and this was a great team win,” Tigers coach Jerheme Urban said. “We played a team that lost a lot of guys and is reloading. That’s not lost on me. But we have a very veteran group right now, and this was a great win for them.”
Horn was 18-of-29 for 182 yards, and Trinity racked up 213 yards on the ground.
Phe, a sophomore making his first start after being third on the depth chart going into the season opener, was 18-of-30 for 231 yards with two interceptions. He wasn’t helped by the Crusaders’ rushing attack that managed only 60 yards after being held to minus-5 a week ago.
“We have guys who are questioning things right now, which you can understand. But we’re not a senior-led or even junior-led team. Of the 62 guys who traveled here, 31 are first-time guys. We’re just trying to grow up fast and unfortunately, because of our past, we’re playing really, really good teams right now. But this will help us,” said Harmon, whose team plays its home opener next Saturday against No. 8 Wisconsin-Whitewater. “I hope everybody writes us off, because we’re trying to get our guys experience and get ready for the conference and do everything we can to win the conference and make the playoffs.”