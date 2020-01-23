The Temple Wildcats put together another successful football season in 2019 by going 8-3 for the second consecutive year, winning a share of their first district championship since 2015 and recording the program’s seventh consecutive playoff berth.
However, the emphasis of Temple’s annual football awards and appreciation banquet Thursday night at First Baptist Church wasn’t so much the Wildcats’ specific achievements and statistics as it was the required work ethic, selflessness and camaraderie that go into playing for one of Texas’ most tradition-rich high school programs.
“In Temple, we reload because of who we are. Absolutely this was a fun group to coach,” said Wildcats fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart, whose team shared the District 12-6A title with Hewitt Midway before losing at defending state champion Longview to begin the Class 6A Division II playoffs.
“Seniors, thank you for your addition. This is a tough place to play. Nobody has our expectations. I hope what you learned from this program has nothing to do with winning. Winning is a byproduct of doing things right.”
Stewart also praised the work by his assistant coaches.
“I’m the gatekeeper, but these men are responsible for the success we have. I’m not an easy guy to coach for and this isn’t an easy place to coach at,” he said, also lauding Temple’s various support groups and giving special thanks to the coaches’ wives for their behind-the-scenes work and sacrifices.
Senior kicker/punter Adrian Guzman delivered the traditional “A Senior Speaks” address near the end of the Temple Quarterback Club-sponsored banquet. Guzman, whose strong leg produced a slew of touchbacks on kickoffs and a 43-yard field goal in the playoffs, spoke about the bond the Wildcats players built with each other.
“It has changed me. The coaches weren’t just coaching us in football. Thank y’all for coaching us in life,” said Guzman, chosen as Temple’s outstanding special teams player. “Seniors, I know y’all will be successful. Whatever you need, whenever you need it, I’ll be here. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. And kickers rule!”
Guzman also couldn’t resist poking fun at 300-pound senior center Markel Carter for cramping up while driving home from the hot, grueling concrete job Guzman helped him land last summer.
“He thought it was easy, but it’s not,” said a smiling Guzman, who admitted that he couldn’t beat Stewart in a punting-through-the-uprights competition until his senior season.
Earning Temple’s most valuable player awards were two seniors: left guard Dakari White on offense and cornerback Roman Jackson on defense.
Offensive coordinator Josh Sadler took extra pride in a lineman collecting the offensive MVP prize.
“These guys played at an astonishing level,” Sadler said. “They absolutely demoralized the people we played. We were only going to go as far as the five guys up front would take us.”
White, a three-year starter, helped the Wildcats average 320.8 yards rushing per game and 464.4 yards overall. Jackson, a two-year starter who recently committed to play at Tarleton State, grabbed seven interceptions as a senior, including three first-half picks against Copperas Cove in his final game at Wildcat Stadium.
The two freshmen who started all 11 games for Temple’s defense earned individual honors. Taurean York, 12-6A’s co-defensive newcomer of the year, was selected outstanding linebacker after leading the Wildcats with 80 tackles, and safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot was named best defensive back.
Senior running back Anthony Jackson and sophomore running back Samari Howard shared the award for best offensive back after rushing for a combined 1,997 yards and 28 touchdowns. Howard was voted 12-6A’s offensive newcomer of the year and sometimes filled in at quarterback for senior Vance Willis, the district’s offensive player of the year.
Big-play senior Quentin Johnston won the outstanding receiver award for the second straight season. The TCU signee made 78 catches for 1,735 yards and 24 touchdowns over the last two years.
Carter was selected best offensive lineman, and junior tackle Jayven Taylor — Temple’s second-leading tackler — won the best defensive lineman award.
Many of the awards honored seniors who battled through injuries and/or had to keep working hard while waiting for their turn to play, such as tight end Tyson Magana, right guard Daniel Lopez, defensive back Coryell Fillmore and right offensive tackle Blake Perez.
Selected as most conscientious player, Perez was slotted to start as a senior but suffered a season-ending knee injury in a preseason scrimmage. Assistant coach Robbie Case said Perez never wavered in his leadership and being around to support his teammates.
—————————
Most valuable offensive player — Dakari White
Most valuable defensive player — Roman Jackson
Best offensive back — Anthony Jackson, Samari Howard
Best defensive back — Mikal Harrison-Pilot
Outstanding receiver — Quentin Johnston
Outstanding linebacker — Taurean York
Best offensive lineman — Markel Carter
Best defensive lineman — Jayven Taylor
Outstanding special teams player — Adrian Guzman
Wildcat Players’ Award — Daniel Lopez
Coaches’ Award — Coryell Fillmore
Fortitude Award — Tyson Magana
Scholar-Athlete Award — Todd Black
Most conscientious player — Blake Perez
Temple Wildcat “Earn Your T” Award — DaMarco Williams
George Johnson Scholarship Award — Dayton Lewis
Bob McQueen Scholarship Award — Montavian Carlysle
Don Davis Integrity Scholarship Award — James Earle
Kenneth “Rhino” Robinson Scholarship — KD Freeman
Wes Teeters “Hope” Scholarship — De’Ashian Johnson-Nealy