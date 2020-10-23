HOLLAND — The Holland Hornets could attribute much of their success over the last few seasons to their defense.
On Friday night, with playoff implications on the line for both teams, that defense was the star once again for Holland, which forced five turnovers and limited the Rosebud-Lott Cougars to just 66 yards in the Hornets’ 56-6 win.
“The defense allowing just six points, that’s pretty dang good,” Holland coach Brad Talbert said. “That’s a good defense right there.”
The win all but assured the Hornets (6-2, 3-1 District 12-2A-I) a return trip to the playoffs. The Cougars (2-5, 1-4), who started the season by winning two of their three non-district contests, were eliminated from postseason contention.
“Holland is a good team. There is no doubt about that,” Rosebud-Lott coach Brandon Hicks said. “But ultimately, we shot ourselves in the foot. It’s hard to win against a good team when you make that many mistakes.”
After the Hornets scored on their first two possessions — a 23-yard touchdown pass and a 63-yard run — the first of the major mistakes struck Rosebud-Lott (3-5, 1-4) when Ayden Tomasek intercepted a pass by John Paul Reyna and returned it 61 yards to the end zone, giving the Hornets a 22-0 lead after the 2-point conversion with 1:30 left in the opening quarter.
“The (22-0) lead was great,” Tomasek said. “But Coach Talbert does a good job not letting us get too juiced up and not letting our opponent get too juiced to make a comeback.”
Down 22-0, the Cougars put their only points on the board with Reyna’s 25-yard TD pass to Jamarquis Johnson that cut it to 22-6, but the Hornets answered with a 26-yard run by Tomasek to make it 29-6 with 58 seconds left in the half.
The second half was all Hornets. Karsen Gomez intercepted two passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown for Holland.
“It was great coming back from a bye week with a win,” said Tomasek, who intercepted two passes. “Our defense was great. We had some great schemes with a bunch of turnovers.”
Tomasek rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries to go with 36 yards passing. He connected with Ashton Morris for a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-long for the first score, capping an 11-play drive that covered 54 yards.
The Hornets needed just one play to score on their second possession, with Caleb Evans running down the sideline for a 67-yard score with 3:58 left in the opening quarter for a 14-0 lead after JC Chaney’s second extra point. Evans scored again on a 26-yard run early in the second half, capping a 13-play drive.
An interception by Gomez set up a 30-yard touchdown run by Bryson Taylor, who was called up this week because the Hornets had several players out with illness.
“This was great,” Talbert said. “I thought the kids played great, and the coaches did great. We needed the rest after Thorndale, Crawford and Hearne. Ayden played a great game and the offensive line got a lot better.”
Holland travels to Bruceville-Eddy next week. The Cougars have an open date next before facing Bruceville-Eddy in the season finale.
“We have a young squad and when you have a young squad, you have to take something like this and make a positive out of it,” Hicks said. “You don’t dwell on a loss like this, but you are constantly learning. I look at our team, and where we are headed is the same as it was yesterday and this is just a speed bump on the way.”
HOLLAND 56, ROSEBUD-LOTT 6
Rosebud-Lott 0 6 0 0 — 6
Holland 22 7 6 21 — 56
Hol — Asthon Morris 23 pass from Ayden Tomasek (JC Chaney kick)
Hol — Caleb Evans 67 run (Chaney kick)
Hol — Tomasek 61 interception return (Karsen Gomez pass from Tomasek)
RL — Jamarquis Johnson 25 pass from John Paul Reyna (kick failed)
Hol — Tomasek 26 run (Chaney kick)
Hol — Evans 10 run (kick failed)
Hol — Bryson Taylor 30 run (run failed)
Hol — Gomez 49 fumble return (Chaney kick)
Hol — Javier Hernandez 2 run (Ethan Botts run)
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Hol
First downs 5 21
Rushes-yards 19-(-8) 61-395
Passing yards 74 36
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-23-4 3-11-0
Punts-average 5-28.2 2-21
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 6-59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 10-6, Moses Fox 5-3, Breon Lewis 1-(-2), Reyna 2-(-5), Jordan Landrum 1-(-7); Holland: Evans 9-127, Tomasek 12-80, Taylor 6-57, Gomez 6-43, Dawson Haney 5-42, Javier Hernandez 7-29, Ethan Mann 2-5, Morris 2-11, Chaney 5-17, Botts 1-(-4), team 3-(-12).
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Reyna 7-20-4-73, Johnson 2-3-0-1; Holland: Tomasek 3-11-0-36.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 2-52, Lewis 3-19, Landrum 3-8; Holland: Morris 2-32, Evans 1-4.