GEORGETOWN — Lake Belton posted a 315 on Monday and was in a tie for ninth place after the first round of the UIL Class 5A boys golf state tournament.
Lake Belton tied for ninth after first round of 5A boys golf state tourney
- Staff reports
-
-
