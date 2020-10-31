Doyle Traylor’s place in the pantheon of the Temple High School football program is firmly affixed among the top of the Wildcats’ greatest players.
The occasion of Traylor’s death Wednesday in Dallas — 11 days shy of his 85th birthday — provides an opportunity to reflect on a historic career that brought national attention to Temple in the middle of the 20th century.
Traylor steered the Wildcats to back-to-back state championship games in 1951 and 1952 while amassing statistical achievements few had ever seen at the high school level. His passing exploits left Wildcats fans and opponents marveling at the efficiency, and hordes of college recruiters salivated at the prospect of his services coming to their campus.
Traylor was recognized as the state’s most valuable player in 1952, despite the Wildcats falling short in their bid for their first state title, and he threw for 5,108 yards and 80 touchdowns in his storied career. During his junior season of 1951 alone, he threw for 2,188 yards and 34 touchdowns while wearing a brace because of a back injury.
His totals could have been even higher.
“We only threw 10 or 15 times a game and that was it,” Traylor said in a 2017 interview with the Telegram. “Nowadays, they throw that much in the first five minutes.”
Traylor was surrounded by a star-studded group of Wildcats. His favorite target was Roy Chapman, who was on the receiving end of 103 of Traylor’s 273 completions.
“Doyle was a tremendous passer,” Chapman said in 2017. “The ball was always right there. It was easy to catch.”
Donnel Berry, Ronnie Guess, Oren Buckellew, Allen Ernst and Gene Meyer were among the members of those Temple teams who went on to play at the major college level. The Wildcats went 31-6 over Traylor’s final three years under coach Ted Dawson. But it was Traylor who was in control of their fortunes on the field.
Dawson called Traylor “the finest and smartest player I ever coached.”
Jinx Tucker, a legendary Waco sports writer from that era, was far loftier in his praise of Traylor and called him “the greatest passer in the history of Texas football.”
A powerful team from Breckenridge stood in the way of the Wildcats’ designs on winning state titles in ’51 and ’52, but it didn’t deter the recruiting interest in Traylor. Any rumors about what college program he might choose became quick news. He was considered the nation’s top prospect and kept recruiters at bay for his highly anticipated decision well into the spring of 1953. He finally chose nearby Baylor at the behest of his parents.
A series of calamitous injuries derailed Traylor’s promising college, and likely professional, career. During the course of his time at Baylor, Traylor was felled by injuries such as a broken ankle, cracked collar bone, displaced vertebra, broken right fibula and a double hernia. All of the injuries occurred in practice and never in a game. One scribe from Sports Illustrated wrote that Traylor was pieced together with “surgical baling wire and adhesive.”
If Traylor had been allowed even a modicum of the protection that modern quarterbacks are afforded, fans might talk about him the same they still do Sammy Baugh, another legend who passed through the Temple High School hallways.
Instead of a professional football career, Traylor worked in insurance, mortgage loans and the sports equipment business.
His accomplishments, however truncated and left to the imagination as to what might have been, still landed him in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. His command and skill at Woodson Field made him a household name among football enthusiasts of the early 1950s. While his name didn’t remain at the forefront of the global football scene for long, it is nevertheless etched in Wildcats football lore.
“I can’t believe how fast time goes,” Traylor said in 2017. “There’s nothing like playoff football. Those state finals games, I’ll always remember them.”
Just as he has been remembered in Temple.