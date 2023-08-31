Going back to his days with Belton Youth Football League, deciphering which position best fit Ty Legg always seemed to turn into a multiple-choice question with only correct answers.
The same holds true today for the Lake Belton senior, who’s spent his high school career putting footprints around every yard of the football field in various roles.
“He’s not just this or just that,” Broncos defensive coordinator Randy Hooton said. “He’s just a football player.”
And, as far back as he can remember, that’s all Legg wanted to be.
“As a little kid, like super little, I would go to the Belton games,” Legg recalled Tuesday. “I fell in love with it. But it was really my dad. He got me into it.”
Family certainly is important to Legg, the youngest in a blended family whose mom D’Ann and dad Dane are through-thick-and-thin supporters. And, Legg said he will have brothers and sisters descending upon Buda from all over Texas to watch the Broncos take on Buda Johnson (1-0) at 7:30 tonight in Bob Shelton Stadium.
“(Family is) number one. We have family all over the place but we find ways to come together,” Legg said. “We kind of have these weekends where we’ll meet up, and those are really important to me.”
To be sure, football ranks right near the top, too, and Legg can’t get enough of it — as in there aren’t many plays during the course of a Broncos game that the linebacker/slot receiver/special teamer isn’t on the field in some capacity.
As for what the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder prefers, it’s always been a toss-up between securing a solid tackle and scoring touchdowns. There are pros and cons to both. With a slight pause and wry smile, Legg settled the neck-and-neck debate.
“I’ve always had a love for scoring touchdowns,” he said. “There’s no better feeling.”
Legg is one of a handful of players remaining who played in Lake Belton’s inaugural regular-season game four seasons ago against the Stephenville JV. He was a starter then as a freshman and still is. Of course, plenty has transpired since and he’s developed as a player and person in that span, which head coach Brian Cope quickly acknowledges and appreciates.
“There are a lot of reasons we’ve had success and he’s one of them from Day 1. He’s a spark plug for our team and that’s been a key,” Cope said. “What I’ve seen from him in the last four years is he has learned to take coaching really well, and I am very proud of him for the growth that he has shown there.
“Very rarely do you have an opportunity to have this many four-year players that you’ve been with since Day 1. I’ve been able to see and watch them grow physically and mentally. That’s something that’ll I’ll miss next year.”
Legg had 53 tackles and a team-high three interceptions as a sophomore in 2021 when the Broncos went 9-0, wrapped up their two-year stint as an independent and turned the corner into their first season as a playoff-eligible UIL member.
His two-way contributions increased last year as a junior, catching 20 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns and recording 80 tackles, and Lake Belton (1-0) wasted little time in securing the program’s first playoff appearance at the end of an 8-3 campaign.
“He has done really well on whatever is asked of him in all aspects, whether it be a kick return or a big catch or big interception or a big tackle. When the lights are on, he plays really, really well,” Cope said. “His motor runs, and I think he’s just an outstanding football player and wants to be great and put the effort into it.”
Legg appeared to pick up in 2023 where he left off last November, posting a team-high five tackles in the Broncos’ power-outage shortened season opener last week, then was named the team’s defensive MVP for his efforts.
The weekly grind that is required to be a two-way player with different sets of responsibilities for each position includes about a 2-to-1 defense-to-offense on-field practice ratio plus extended film-study hours.
Just part of the gig for a player who is on the field for about 80 percent of the plays each game.
“If you’re going to play both ways, you have to prepare both ways,” Hooton said. “So there is a little bit extra that goes into that.”
Legg has two stories he gets a kick out of telling. One is about the time he scored six touchdowns as an eighth-grader at North Belton during a game against Lake Belton Middle School and now-teammates Micah Hudson and Selman Bridges. The other is of a FaceTime call prior to his freshman year he had with Lake offensive coordinator Matt Uzzell and Hudson. Legg and Hudson were originally thought to be the team’s quarterbacks. That didn’t pan out because along came Connor Crews, who led the Broncos from 2020-22. Legg, naturally, had plenty of options anyway.
“If we had chosen to play him at safety or running back or wherever, he’s going to find a way to be successful. He’s a football player. He’s just a football player — offense, defense, special teams,” Hooton said. “He has a nose for the football. He’s not the biggest guy but he finds his way around blocks, through blocks. He’s got a wiggle to him that he’s going to get to the ball and make plays.”
Legg’s multipurpose skill set isn’t only displayed on the field. Last spring he helped the Broncos 4x200-meter relay team earn Class 5A bronze at the state track and field championships. And then there are layers of Legg’s versatility that aren’t necessarily performance-related.
Legg, who enjoys hunting on his family’s deer lease, said where he’s seen the biggest leap from his freshman season to now, is in his willingness to be coached. He said he was “feisty” as a ninth-grader but now often seeks out the teachable moments, or at least arrives to them with more open ears. In turn, he’s taken what he’s learned from Cope, Hooton and others, to encourage his teammates who are eager to improve and increase playing time.
“I have this one kid under me, Tekoa, he used to play receiver but was moved to outside linebacker,” Legg, a four-year member of Lake Belton’s player-led football leadership council, shared. “He was upset at first, but I put him under my wing and he now goes in the game when I’m not in.”
All in a day’s work for Lake’s do-it-all Legg.